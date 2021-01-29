LA Lakers 92-107 Detroit Pistons: Twitter shocked to see LeBron James & co. lose big to team with worst record

The Detroit Pistons shocked the world by routing the LA Lakers at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. LeBron James lost his personal battle with fellow veteran forward Blake Griffin who scored 23 points to the former’s 22. The Lakers, who were coming off a one-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last night, missed the services of All-Star forward Anthony Davis who was nursing a quad injury.

Here’s how the game went and how fans on Twitter reacted during and after the LA Lakers-Detroit Pistons game:

LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons exchanged leads in the first quarter

The Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin looked like his old self with this move.

For the LA Lakers, LeBron James was hooping in the first with three 3-pointers! He even added to the 3-point barrage in the next quarter. No one would have guessed this wasn't going to last very long.

One user thought he was seeing James become the second coming of Larry Bird.

Might be too much of a stretch but who knows, right? This fan could be a prophet for all we know. Stay tuned!

Is lebron slowly becoming the best shooter in the NBA? Man is gonna look like bird when hes 40 — Tom (@Tom69259252) January 29, 2021

Bron scored 14 PTS on 5-5 FG in the first quarter 😤 pic.twitter.com/sjbsOFTebC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2021

The Detroit Pistons led 34-31 after the first quarter.

LA Lakers' Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris take issue with Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart

Montrezl Harrell and Isaiah Stewart had some words for each other and Markieff Morris followed on the next play.

Montrezl Harrell had some words for Isaiah Stewart, who didn't back down. Sekou Doumbouya backed Stewart up.



That's good stuff. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 29, 2021

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has been nose-to-nose with Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris.



He wants seating in the smoking section, and everybody is here for it. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 29, 2021

No punches were thrown but it felt like a boxing match regardless. At least that's what this fan appeared to feel.

This is no longer the Detroit Pistons vs the Los Angeles Lakers. Its Isaiah Stewart vs Montrezl Harrell. — Nick Brandel (@MotorCityBanter) January 29, 2021

Back to the game. The LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons were neck-and-neck but the visitors took the lead 58-56.

At the Half, Lakers lead 58-56 over the Pistons...Lakers 9 of 15 from 3 & just 5 Turnovers...Need a better defensive 2nd half



-Lebron 20pts

-Schroder 10pts 4ast

-Kuzma 9pts

-THT 8pts@AllenSliwa — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) January 29, 2021

At the half:@WayneEllington 14 points@blakegriffin23 9 points@JeramiGrant 8 points@delonwright 6 rebounds



Our bench has combined for 17 points pic.twitter.com/IxSedFCh20 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 29, 2021

Some folks were disappointed that the Lakers, the team with the second-best record in the league at 14-5, were struggling against the 4-14 Pistons. Mostly, they were blaming the players for blowing their layups. They have a point, you know?

Better practice layups all day tomorrow — NFC CHAMPS (14-5) - x (@BRADYSZN115x1) January 29, 2021

how many frickkkinggg simple layups does schroder gonna miss 😥😥 — jayanth chowdary (@jayanthavula) January 29, 2021

Detroit Pistons regain lead in the third quarter from the LA Lakers; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope commits flagrant foul

The third quarter saw LeBron James question the referees on this foul on Blake Griffin early. A certain Twitter user was seemingly surprised that Griffin was stil playing! Another wanted James to admit he fouled him.

LeBron wasn't buying this foul on Blake 😅 pic.twitter.com/1Ou4efipmr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2021

Blake still in the NBA how ? — 12.5 KILLER 🍆🍆 🔥 (@FunnyTayTay) January 29, 2021

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a flagrant foul on Mason Plumlee. That play gave the Detroit Pistons the momentum they needed to take the lead away from the LA Lakers. Someone thought Plumlee’s reaction necessitated some kind of protection!

Mason Plumlee Flagrant fouled, still gets the bucket 👀pic.twitter.com/xuc8tSJ4jY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2021

Getting flexed on by Mason Plumlee is cause for joining the Witness Protection Program. — Stim Lincecum (@toriimacdaddy) January 29, 2021

Mason Plumlee looking like "What's a guy gotta do to get thrown out around here?" as he steps to the FT line following a KCP takedown — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) January 29, 2021

In the fourth quarter, the Detroit Pistons were the aggressors, leading by as much as 15 points as the LA Lakers struggled to put the ball in the hole.

LeBron played 39 min. in last night’s narrow loss to Philly. He came out red hot in this one, and was 7 for 10 in the 1st half towards 20 points.



But in the 2nd half, he’s 1 for 9, which is reflective of the whole Lakers team. LAL have 0 points from 8:40 of the 4th to 2:00. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 29, 2021

With James struggling in the second half, the trolls came out Twitter-style. The Detroit Pistons poured it on in the fourth and rained dust on the LA Lakers who lost two straight games for the first time this season. LeBron James hater Skip Bayless was fired up on Twitter, too, questioning James' status as a frontrunner for the MVP award.

LeBron made his 1st 7 shots ... then went 1 for his last 12, scored 0 in the 4th quarter as the Lakers gave up a 19-2 run in the 4th. Yes, Lakers were playing back-to-back on the road, but these were the 4-14 Pistons who lost by 15 last night at Cleveland. MVP!? MVP!? MVP!? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 29, 2021

It’s time to admit Lebron is done, he’s washed. His legacy is on the line tonight and he’s nowhere to be found, getting outplayed by the blake griffin, can’t say I’m surprised. Shame on you LeFraud, all you’ll be remembered for is winning Mickey Mouse rings, Unbelievable. — LeFailure (@bayless1pt4) January 29, 2021

He just stopped shooting/being agressive and then started forcing shots, I will never understand this when it comes to LeBron... Just go dude, just attack and shoot the ball 40 times, if you have to... Oh well, time for bed. — thatdudelol (@BESTCEOEU) January 29, 2021

Still a fraud 😂😂 — Harden 🔜 NETS (@ToxicGam3r02) January 29, 2021

Others decided to put the blame on his teammates. Another thought Anthony Davis was at fault for resting while the 36-year-old James played in back-to-back contests.

Lots of blame to go around for the LA Lakers especially since they lost to the team with the worst record in the league.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sits with three minutes left in the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

When all other 4 sleep walking, you cant do much. They were not moving.. — Jude (@valluvanl) January 29, 2021

Lakers biggest mistake was giving their bigs away for a dude who’s retiring next year — Nyx Ulric (@itsNyxUlric) January 29, 2021

Everyone played terrible — savg_coyote (@savg_coyote) January 29, 2021

the whole team looks dead tired — Gio (@Giodosmio) January 29, 2021

Lebron playing back to back at 36 and AD can't do it because he has a boo boo on his knee. SOFT — f sousa 73 (@fsousa73) January 29, 2021

This tweet from ClutchPoints pretty much summed up what LA Lakers fans were thinking tonight. It was an ugly loss for the Lakers who missed more than a dozen shots in the paint. The scoring drought lasted almost seven minutes before someone in purple and gold made a shot during a stretch in the fourth.

Lakers fans checking the score rn pic.twitter.com/2CkJHqiEAE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2021

As the Lakers lost, the Pistons picked up their fifth win of the season and second in the last three games. The victory could be a rallying point for the Pistons to get a few more wins in the coming games.

