LA Lakers 92-107 Detroit Pistons: Twitter shocked to see LeBron James & co. lose big to team with worst record

The Detroit Pistons shocked the world by routing the LA Lakers at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. LeBron James lost his personal battle with fellow veteran forward Blake Griffin who scored 23 points to the former’s 22. The Lakers, who were coming off a one-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last night, missed the services of All-Star forward Anthony Davis who was nursing a quad injury.
Here’s how the game went and how fans on Twitter reacted during and after the LA Lakers-Detroit Pistons game:
LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons exchanged leads in the first quarter
The Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin looked like his old self with this move.
For the LA Lakers, LeBron James was hooping in the first with three 3-pointers! He even added to the 3-point barrage in the next quarter. No one would have guessed this wasn't going to last very long.
One user thought he was seeing James become the second coming of Larry Bird.
Might be too much of a stretch but who knows, right? This fan could be a prophet for all we know. Stay tuned!
The Detroit Pistons led 34-31 after the first quarter.
LA Lakers' Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris take issue with Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart
Montrezl Harrell and Isaiah Stewart had some words for each other and Markieff Morris followed on the next play.
No punches were thrown but it felt like a boxing match regardless. At least that's what this fan appeared to feel.
Back to the game. The LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons were neck-and-neck but the visitors took the lead 58-56.
Some folks were disappointed that the Lakers, the team with the second-best record in the league at 14-5, were struggling against the 4-14 Pistons. Mostly, they were blaming the players for blowing their layups. They have a point, you know?
Detroit Pistons regain lead in the third quarter from the LA Lakers; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope commits flagrant foul
The third quarter saw LeBron James question the referees on this foul on Blake Griffin early. A certain Twitter user was seemingly surprised that Griffin was stil playing! Another wanted James to admit he fouled him.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a flagrant foul on Mason Plumlee. That play gave the Detroit Pistons the momentum they needed to take the lead away from the LA Lakers. Someone thought Plumlee’s reaction necessitated some kind of protection!
In the fourth quarter, the Detroit Pistons were the aggressors, leading by as much as 15 points as the LA Lakers struggled to put the ball in the hole.
With James struggling in the second half, the trolls came out Twitter-style. The Detroit Pistons poured it on in the fourth and rained dust on the LA Lakers who lost two straight games for the first time this season. LeBron James hater Skip Bayless was fired up on Twitter, too, questioning James' status as a frontrunner for the MVP award.
Others decided to put the blame on his teammates. Another thought Anthony Davis was at fault for resting while the 36-year-old James played in back-to-back contests.
Lots of blame to go around for the LA Lakers especially since they lost to the team with the worst record in the league.
This tweet from ClutchPoints pretty much summed up what LA Lakers fans were thinking tonight. It was an ugly loss for the Lakers who missed more than a dozen shots in the paint. The scoring drought lasted almost seven minutes before someone in purple and gold made a shot during a stretch in the fourth.
As the Lakers lost, the Pistons picked up their fifth win of the season and second in the last three games. The victory could be a rallying point for the Pistons to get a few more wins in the coming games.
Published 29 Jan 2021, 09:44 IST