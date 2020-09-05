The LA Lakers are undoubtedly one of the most successful NBA franchises of all time. They have won 16 NBA championships so far (2nd place behind the Boston Celtics) and might add one more this year with the help of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While it's nearly impossible to compare players from different eras, here's an attempt at picking 5 players who can be a part of an LA Lakers all-time dream team.

Here's the LA Lakers all-time dream team:

Starting PG: Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is considered by many as the greatest point guard of all time

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson is considered by many to be the greatest point guard of all time! With 5 NBA championships, 3 Finals MVPs, and 3 regular season MVPs under his belt, it's no surprise that Magic gets his place in the LA Lakers all-time dream team.

Magic Johnson averaged 19.5 points and 11.2 assists per game in his legendary career. As a 6'7" point guard, Magic was known for his exceptional playmaking abilities and high basketball IQ. Known for his no-look passes and pin-point long-range assists, Magic kept the fans on the edge of their seats every time he played.

Starting SG: Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant won 5 NBA championships with the LA Lakers

Kobe Bean Bryant would probably be the first guy anyone would pick to be on the LA Lakers all-time dream team. With a career spanning almost 2 decades, 'The Black Mamba' gave his heart and soul for the LA Lakers. The 5-time NBA champion averaged 25 points per game and is regarded by many as the greatest ever to play the game.

Magic Johnson calls Kobe Bryant "the greatest Laker of all-time" https://t.co/BwT1gpWY9O pic.twitter.com/9ZM11hJycR — The Hill (@thehill) January 27, 2020

With a game closely resembling that of Michael Jordan's, Kobe was known for his mid-range jumpers and clutch game-winners. His unmatched work ethic and dedication to the craft, popularly termed as 'mamba mentality', continues to inspire the next generation of LA Lakers stars.

Starting SF: LeBron James

LeBron James is looking to win his first championship with the LA Lakers

Though it's established that LeBron James is among the greatest of all time in basketball, picking him as a part of the LA Lakers all-time dream team wasn't so obvious.

LeBron joined the LA Lakers back in 2018 and has been a part of the team for only two years. Even though King James hasn't won a championship yet with the team, he is responsible for making the LA Lakers of this era relevant again.

LeBron joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to score 1,500 points in 17 straight seasons pic.twitter.com/zl4Ykf8Yje — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 14, 2020

LeBron averages over 27 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds in his career and is known to be one of the most complete players in modern basketball. If he wins an NBA championship with the LA Lakers before he retires, he's bound to go down in history as a franchise legend.

Starting PF: Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol was one of Kobe Bryant's best friends

The two-time NBA champion from Spain played for 6 years for the LA Lakers and is among the best power forwards to have ever played for the team. In 2002, he became the first non-American to win the NBA Rookie of The Year.

Pau Gasol joined LA Lakers in 2008 and was instrumental in helping them win 2 championships in 2009 and 2010. He shared a special bond with LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and this translated even on the court during their years together.

Starting Center: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leads the NBA in all-time points

Picking a center for the LA Lakers all-time dream team would be among the toughest things to do for basketball fans. Despite legends like Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain, it is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who steals the slot for his spectacular 14-year career with the LA Lakers.

Kareem is the all-time scoring leader in the history of the NBA with 38,387 points. The 6-time NBA champion also won the MVP award a whopping 6 times. With his trademark ambidextrous 'skyhook' shot, Kareem was almost unguardable during his prime.

