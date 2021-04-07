LA Lakers big man Andre Drummond ready to get on the floor against Miami Heat despite still missing a toenail

The LA Lakers signed big man Andre Drummond after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers. His debut for the Purple and Gold was eagerly awaited by Lakers fans. However, the 27-year-old's special day was spoiled when he injured his foot during the game and had to be escorted out after just 14 minutes of playing time.

Andre Drummond had to leave the game after suffering a toe injury. pic.twitter.com/sb3W86pw3U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 1, 2021

Right after the incident, Drummond assured fans that he was fine and would return sooner rather than later,

"Well I lost a toe nail but still felt incredible wearing the purple and gold!! Be back soon [@Lakers]"

Andre Drummond announces return to the LA Lakers lineup against the Miami Heat

Andre Drummond with the LA Lakers

After missing three more games, the 6'10" big man took to Instagram to announce his return to the lineup against the Miami Heat.

Andre Drummond is one of the elites when it comes to cleaning up the glass, he hasn't averaged less than 11 rebounds per game since 2013. In the 14 minutes and 19 seconds he played for the LA Lakers, he recorded 4 points, 1 defensive rebound, 2 assists and a block.

He shot 2-6 from the floor but missed both of his free-throw attempts. In the little playing time he got, he turned the ball over 3 times and committed 4 fouls. There is certainly scope for improvement but we might see Andre Drummond display his full potential against the Heat.

.@ShannonSharpe on Andre Drummond's Laker debut:



"I'm encouraged. I saw more of a presence last night in 5 minutes than in 3 months with Marc Gasol. But all that matters is how he plays with GOAT and Baby GOAT." pic.twitter.com/F56NMZ9SKr — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 1, 2021

This game is particularly personal for the LA Lakers as it's against their 2020 Finals rivals, the Miami Heat, and if they beat them without LeBron James and Anthony Davis it will be all the more special for Lakers fans.

The LA Lakers play the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena on April 8th, 2021. The game will be tipped off at 7:30 Eastern Time and will be nationally broadcast on TNT so be sure to see Andre Drummond's return.

