LA Lakers Injury Report (April 13): Latest on LeBron James and Luka Doncic's status

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Apr 13, 2025 12:08 GMT
The LA Lakers have secured the third seed in the West after a lopsided 140-109 win against the Houston Rockets on Friday. Thus, with their playoff positioning confirmed, the Lakers have nothing to play for on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland is out of postseason contention, thus this game will have no bearing on seeding.

Because of the insignificance of the game, coach JJ Redick and the team management have decided to rest most of their players for Sunday’s game. Here’s a more detailed look.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The biggest name on the Lakers injury report is LeBron James who has been ruled out with a groin issue. While he has consistently shown up on the injury report because of the issue in the recent past, he has been able to suit up. He initially missed seven straight games between March 10 to March 20 because of the injury.

James featured in the win against Houston on Friday and had 14 points in 22 minutes. He shot 6 of 11 from the floor. He also added eight rebounds, four rebounds and a steal.

LA’s other superstar, Luka Doncic, is out for the game as well with left quadriceps soreness. This is unlikely to be anything serious as he featured in the past 12 games. In fact, he has been on his best run since joining the team before the trade deadline.

Doncic had 39 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the Rockets. Before that, in his first return to the Dallas Mavericks after the trade, he had 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals during a 112-97 win on Wednesday.

The LA Lakers will also be without Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain), Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle effusion) and Maxi Kleber (foot).

Jarred Vanderbilt (left foot), Gabe Vincent (left knee) and Jaxson Hayes (right hand) are questionable, while Jordan Goodwin (right plantar fasciitis) is probable.

How and where to watch LA Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The LA Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Moda Center. The game will be broadcast locally on KUNP / KATU 2.2 and Spectrum SportsNet. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

