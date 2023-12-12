LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 12): Latest on Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt's status

The inaugral NBA Cup holders, the LA Lakers, resume their season against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. They hope to continue their winning run and extend their winning streak to five games. However, the Lakers' injury report might complicate their pursuit of another win.

The Lakers' injury report includes their superstar duo, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. They are both listed as questionable. Davis is dealing with adductor and hip spasms, while LeBron is listed because of a calf contusion.

Joining them on the injury report as questionable is Jarred Vanderbilt. The forward has a lower back spasm. Gabe Vincent is the only player ruled out per the latest report. Vincent is out due to a left knee effusion. He is out indefinitely.

Davis, LeBron and Vanderbilt are 50-50 to play and will likely be game-time decisions. They could suit up, as it's not the first time they are questionable. All three players have had the same status for multiple games over the last few weeks.

The LA Lakers are playing a national game and a quality opponent, so the expectation is that they will try to put their best lineup out.

LA Lakers continue to overcome glaring weakness on offense with stellar defensive display

The LA Lakers came into the season as one of the championship favorites. They retained majority of their core, leading them to a conference finals appearance last season.

However, LA endured a rough start. The team was plagued by injuries early on. Key players like Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent missed significant time in different stretches.

The Lakers lacked chemistry. They struggled with their rotation, with players frequently in and out of the lineup, leading to their subpar start. That changed of late, and so have the Lakers' performances.

The LA Lakers got some length back defensively with Vanderbilt's return, which has, in particular, been crucial to their success. Meanwhile, Cam Reddish came into his own, which has helped LA in their recent positive results. The Lakers have shone defensively in this stretch with DPOY candidate Anthony Davis manning the five.

They held the Pacers down to 37% shooting on Saturday, which was phenomenal, as Indiana is the No. 1 offense in NBA history, with a 123.5 rating. The Lakers won despite shooting 2-of-13 from 3-point range. They attacked the paint all night, converting 53.4% field goal attempts.

That was possible as they trapped the Pacers' efficient half-court offense and got out in transition. If the Lakers continue to play like this, their woeful 3-point shooting might not hinder their progress as much.