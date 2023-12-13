LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 13): Latest update on Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent's status

The LA Lakers will face Victor Wembanyama for the first time in the 2023-24 NBA season when they visit the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. That may leave them thin on their rotation.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis said they are uncertain about their availability for tonight after the team's tough 127-125 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Both players have taken one night off since they sustained their respective injuries.

James has dealt with a calf contusion since the Lakers' 122-119 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10. Davis has hip spasms and an adductor injury since the Lakers' 108-107 road loss to the Miami Heat on Nov. 6. Both stars missed the following games, but have played in every game since.

While James could take the night off citing rest, Davis may miss the game because he has aggravated his hip injury against the Mavs. Both players will be questionable and game-time decisions.

Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt, who was questionable against the Mavericks, will carry the same status. He dealt with lower back spasms and missed the game against the Mavericks. With James and Davis uncertain, Vanderbilt could suit up after missing last night's game.

Gabe Vincent is the other player listed on the report. The former Miami Heat guard is out indefinitely because of a left knee effusion.

Here's the full injury report for the LA Lakers:

Player Name Injury Status LeBron James Calf contusion Questionable Anthony Davis Hip spasm Questionable Jarred Vanderbilt Lower back spasm Questionable Gabe Vincent Left knee effusion Out

How to watch LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs?

The LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs game is tonight's marquee clash. It's the only nationally televised game for Wednesday's games. If LeBron James and Anthony Davis do play, the game will feature three highly touted former (and current) No. 1 picks in NBA history: James, Davis and Victor Wembanyama.

The James-Wembanyama showdown will be the first of the season, something fans have highly anticipated. Davis' paint matchup with Wembanyama will also be the highlight. For fans in the US wondering where and how to watch this epic contest, it will be nationally televised on NBA TV.

Fans in LA can catch the game live on local TV coverage Spectrum SportsNet, while Spurs fans can watch the contest on Bally Sports Southwest (San Antonio).

Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and NBA League Pass are other options to watch the game. All options will be online streaming platforms available with a subscription. The game is scheduled for 8 PM ET, Dec. 13.