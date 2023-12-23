LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 23): Latest update on Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent's availability

The Los Angeles Lakers got Gabe Vincent and extended Jarred Vanderbilt during the summer in the hopes of deepening the roster to help contend for a championship. This team is about to take on the OKC Thunder on December 26 in a game that will be held inside the halls of the Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The matchup will be featured on television through Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports OK starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers have the benefit of enjoying the game through an online livestream.

In the Lakers' recent injury report, there are as many as six players on the list. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura are marked as 'questionable' while Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Gabe Vincent are all 'probable. All six players should be game-time decisions for the Lakers.

The rest of the team, including Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell, are available to play against the OKC Thunder.

What happened to Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt?

Gabe Vincent has been one of the interesting off-season acquisitions for the Lakers but he has only played in five games. He managed to return against the Chicago Bulls on December 20 but missed the last matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves to manage the injury.

Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt has started to suit up with the Lakers since December 2 but he has been struggling to find his way after a back injury. So far, he has played in five straight games.

Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt stats vs OKC Thunder

The last time the OKC Thunder and the LA Lakers faced was back on November 30 at the Paycom Center. Both Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent were not able to play in this game due to their respective injuries.

The last time Vanderbilt played for the Lakers against the Thunder was back on March 24 in the 2022-23 NBA season. He struggled in that game missing all his six field goals but was able to contribute 10 rebounds and a block. On the other hand, Vincent was still with the Miami Heat when he last battled the Thunder.

The LA Lakers are coming in this game on a 15-14 record and they are currently ninth in the NBA Western Conference. This team looks to stop the bleeding as they are on a four-game losing streak. The last time they won was back on December 13 against the young San Antonio Spurs.