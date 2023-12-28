LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 28): Latest update on Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt's availability 

The LA Lakers injury report continues to be stacked after nine weeks of action this season. The current one features four players from their latest starting lineup, including Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish.

Davis, LeBron and Reddish are all questionable ahead of tonight's clash against the Charlotte Hornets. Davis is dealing with a hip injury he sustained against the Miami Heat on Dec. 5. LeBron is on the report because of the knee injury he endured against the Boston Celtics on Monday, while Reddish has a nagging groin issue.

Vanderbilt makes the report because of the heel injury that kept him out at the start of the season. He is probable to face the Hornets. All four players will likely be a game-time decision. Meanwhile, another name that's been on the report since the end of Week 1 is Gabe Vincent, who will now miss up to eight weeks of action.

He will now miss up to eight weeks of action. Vincent got a surgery done to recover from his niggling knee soreness that will keep him out for over two months. Here's the full LA Lakers injury report:

Player Injury Status LeBron James Left knee contusion Questionable Anthony Davis Left ankle sprain/bone bruise Questionable Cam Reddish Left groin soreness Questionable Jarred Vanderbilt Left heel bursitis Probable Gabe Vincent Left knee surgery Out

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers?

The Charlotte Hornets-LA Lakers game will be televised live on Spectrum Sportsnet in LA and Bally Sports South East - Charlotte. Fans can also catch the game live online via a subscription to NBA League Pass. The game is at the Lakers' homecourt (Crypto.com Arena) at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Lakers are 16-15 entering this contest, ninth in the West. Meanwhile, the Hornets are 7-21. They are 13th in the East.

LA Lakers' new starting lineup produces miserable numbers in Christmas Day defeat to Boston Celtics

The LA Lakers went 1-5 after their NBA In-Season Tournament championship win. The Lakers returned to winning ways after a four-game skid against the OKC Thunder after tinkering their lineup. Darvin Ham went with an extreme approach, benching D'Angelo Russell for more size and athleticism.

LeBron James moved to the point, while Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Jarred Vanderbilt accompanied him and Anthony Davis. The Lakers looked fast on both ends and much improved in the rebounding department with this lineup. However, they struggled to make shots as expected, with only Taurean Prince being a dependable perimeter threat.

Cam Reddish cooled off after a hot start, while LeBron James played as a creator. With the lack of spacing, despite shooting nearly 40% from 3, LeBron was a non-factor when it came to spacing the floor.

The Lakers played 18 minutes with that lineup, finishing with a -1 net rating. LA still wound up with the win, thanks to timely rotations. However, they couldn't replicate that against the Celtics at home.

LA's new starting lineup had an offensive rating of 105.0, worse than the 30th ranked San Antonio Spurs, a 125.0 defensive rating, worse than the 30th ranked Washington Wizards and a -20 net rating, worse than the 30th ranked Spurs again. The lineup has played 18 minutes across two games.

Darvin Ham has yet to play the starting lineup together for more than a minute this season, which led LA to a conference finals run. That saw D'Angelo Russell at point, Austin Reaves as the shooting guard, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis on the frontcourt.