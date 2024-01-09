LA Lakers Injury Report (Jan. 9): Latest update on Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell's status 

The LA Lakers' injury report looks more encouraging ahead of their clash against the Toronto Raptors than their last few games. Gabe Vincent remains out after undergoing knee surgery. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura is upgraded to doubtful. D'Angelo Russell is no longer in there.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to be on the Lakers' injury report, but both are expected to suit up. LeBron is questionable with a left ankle tendinopathy, while Davis is probable with a left ankle sprain/ bone bruise.

The LA Lakers will hope that Hachimura becomes available, giving their struggling offense a significant push against an unpredictable Raptors team.

What happened to Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell?

Hachimura suffered a left calf strain in his last outing on Dec. 31 against the New Orleans Pelicans. He played eight minutes before exiting the game. Hachimura was sidelined as a precaution. However, he missed the past three games.

Meanwhile, Russell was on the injury report because of a tailbone contusion. He sustained the injury on Dec. 30 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell missed the next three games before returning in LA's 106-103 win over the LA Clippers on Jan. 8. Russell played without any restrictions and was instrumental in the win.

LA Lakers hope to build off impressive win over LA Clippers

The LA Lakers have dropped below the .500 mark again after losing 10 of their last 14 games. However, they are coming off a win against the streaking LA Clippers. Nobody expected the Lakers to come out with the victory, but they pulled off the unthinkable after clicking in every department, especially on defense.

The Lakers held the Clippers' star quartet of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook to 36.8% shooting behind a stellar defensive effort from LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers leaders took the challenge of leading the Lakers' defensive charge while producing the goods on offense.

LeBron had a game-high 25 points, eight boards and seven assists on 11-of-19 makes, while Davis finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals on 10-of-15 shots. The Lakers are within one game of the .500 mark.

With Russell's return, they have more stability in the second unit. Austin Reaves recently moved to the starting lineup, leaving the bench unit without a point guard to run the offense. The staggered minutes for Reaves and LeBron didn't work well, contributing significantly to LA's struggles.

The LA Lakers are one game within the .500 mark. They will hope to carry the momentum from the win over the Clippers into Tuesday's showdown against the new-look Raptors with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.