LA Lakers Injury Report (March 6): Latest on Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt's returns  

The LA Lakers injury report remains stacked ahead of their division game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Lakers' injury report has seven names, including a few long-term absentees like Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt. There are rumours that the two could be back on the floor soon.

Vincent has played only five games since signing with the Lakers last offseason. The former Heat guard has been sidelined for most of the season with a knee injury. He underwent surgery for it in late December. His last appearance came on Dec. 20 against the Chicago Bulls.

Vincent could be nearing his return. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that he's targeting a mid to late March for his comeback to the court.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt will be re-evaluated next week. He was in a walking boot since getting injured on Feb. 1 against the Boston Celtics but was recently spotted without it during the LA Lakers' home game against the OKC Thunder. There's no timeline available for his return as he's yet to start on-court activity.

The other players on the injury report are LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Christian Wood, Colin Castleton and Cam Reddish. LeBron is questionable with an ankle injury, while Davis (Achilles) and Reddish (ankle) are probable. Wood and Castleton are on the sidelines with knee and foot ailments.

Here's the LA Lakers' injury report:

Player Status Injury Colin Castleton Out Right wrist fracture Anthony Davis Probable Bilateral Achilles tendinopathy Cam Reddish Probable Right ankle sprain Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain LeBron James Questionable Left Ankle peroneal tendinopathy Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery Christian Wood Out Left knee effusion

LA Lakers thriving with consistency in rotations

The LA Lakers have been heavily impacted by injuries since the 2020-21 season. LA struggled with LeBron James and Anthony Davis being out for brief stretches over the past two years. This season, it's the role players who have been unavailable.

LA has had to constant change in the lineups and rotations based on available players, which sees it fighting to get out of the ninth and 10th spot, with 19 games to go. However, the Lakers have looked solid since February, with 10 wins in 14 games.

The starting lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis hasn't been tweaked, while their minutes have remained consistent. The bench also looks settled, with players getting specific roles to execute with positional depth available.

With Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent nearing their returns, the Lakers could be a legitimate threat when they have their full roster. The defense, in particular, will be bolstered once the duo is back. That's been an area of concern for LA amid their 10-4 stretch since Feb.