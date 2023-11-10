LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov 10): Latest update on Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt's availability

The LA Lakers visit Arizona to take on their divisional rivals, Phoenix Suns tonight. The Lakers are entering this matchup on a three-game skid and have fallen to 3-5 to begin the season. They are dealing with a slew of injuries, and LeBron James is unable to carry the burden by himself.

The LA Lakers have five players on the injury report for this game, including four major rotation pieces. They are coming off a humiliating 34-point blowout loss to the rebuilding Houston Rockets.

Anthony Davis is questionable tonight due to left adductor and hip spasms. He did not play against Houston after leaving the court early in the previous game against Miami.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis was almost ready to lace up against the Rockets.

"I feel better, a lot better than whatever day that was (Miami)," said Anthony Davis. "I got some more treatment this afternoon and (we'll) make a decision from there but it does feel better."

He got additional rest and there is speculation that he might lace up tonight for the blockbuster matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Moreover, Jarred Vanderbilt is sidelined until further notice. Vanderbilt is dealing with left heel bursitis and will be re-evaluated soon. He is yet to make his season debut.

Expand Tweet

The LA Lakers have also listed Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent on the injury report.

Vincent has missed the team's last four games and continues to be out with a left knee effusion. Hood-Schifino is out with a contusion on his left patella while Hayes is questionable due to a sprain in his left ankle.

LA Lakers are winless on the road so far this season

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

For just the second time in his career since his rookie year, LeBron James has opened the season 0-5 on the road. The Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets on opening night and then lost to the Kings, Magic, Heat, and Rockets. In fact, they are unbeaten at home and winless on the road.

Similar to last season's Golden State Warriors, they are formidable in front of their home crowd but cannot defend on the road. The long list of injuries on their roster makes matters worse.

Expand Tweet

Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura returned from the sidelines, and now Jaxson Hayes and Anthony Davis have taken their place on the injury report. The only player consistently putting up numbers is 38-year-old LeBron James, who certainly needs a better supporting cast.

The LA Lakers' poor record has sparked a debate on whether the team needs another star.

Expand Tweet

The reality is that Davis has a long history of injuries and James is in his 21st season, so it is natural to expect them to miss time every so often. A third star would help the team a lot, but no players have been linked to the Lakers so far.

Looking at general manager Rob Pelinka's history, the team is certainly one to make a splash before the trade deadline if the losing skid continues.

Poll : Who will win? Los Angeles Phoenix 0 votes