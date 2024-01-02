LA Lakers NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions 2024: 5 bold moves ft. an All-Star level acquisition

After reaching the Western Conference finals last season, the LA Lakers significantly retooled the roster. They acquired Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Christian Wood. After roughly two months, it seems like the Lakers are set to revamp the roster before the trade deadline.

LA is 10th in the West with a 17-17 record. They are only 2-7 in their last nine games and are mired in a two-game losing streak. The Lakers almost beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday but were blown off the court on Sunday versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

With the trade deadline looming, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka could tinker with the lineup again.

Here are some players the LA Lakers could target via trade

#5. Dorian Finney-Smith

The LA Lakers reportedly asked the Brooklyn Nets about Dorian Finney-Smith’s availability for a trade last season. They might decide to go after him again. Finney-Smith is an elite 3-and-D player. He is averaging 10.0 points on 45.0% shooting, including 43.0% from deep. Getting him might involve letting go of D’Angelo Russell or Rui Hachimura.

Prying the versatile forward from Brooklyn might be difficult. He is on a team-friendly contract and he has become an important part of the team’s rotation.

#4. Royce O’Neale

If the Nets don’t want to trade Dorian Finney-Smith, the LA Lakers could target his teammate, Royce O’Neale. The former Utah Jazz player is also an excellent defender with decent outside shooting from deep. O’Neale is also playing in the final of a four-year contract. Brooklyn might not want to lose him when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

#3. Jordan Clarkson

The LA Lakers are 23rd in offensive rating. Getting Jordan Clarkson could help them in that aspect. Clarkson is a proven scorer who isn’t the liability on defense that D’Angelo Russell turns out to be in the playoffs.

The Utah Jazz are also struggling but they are not in a win-now mode. They are probably in the second year of their rebuild. The Jazz can move on from Clarkson if the Lakers can include a first-round pick in a trade.

#2. Pascal Siakam

The Toronto Raptors finally traded O.G. Anunoby after months of speculation. They may not be done as Pascal Siakam could be the next to go. The Cameroonian is also in the last year of his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The Raptors lost Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets without getting anything in return. They don’t want to commit the same mistake with Siakam. The LA Lakers could offer D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and a 2027 lottery-protected first-round pick for the two-time All-Star.

#1. Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine seems to be on his way out of Chicago. The high-flying guard is injured and he could be looking to play for another team. Coby White’s emergence in Chicago might allow the Bulls to trade him.

LaVine is from California and has dreamed of playing for the LA Lakers. If Austin Reaves isn’t their third star, they may finally get it with the former slam dunk champ.