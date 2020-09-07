LA Lakers News: Frank Vogel details awkward interaction with Giannis minutes after declaring LeBron James as the MVP

The LA Lakers survived a scare against the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals last night. The series is now level at 1-1 after LeBron James put on a dominant performance. While the LA Lakers continue to draw attention for their on-court performance, there are many news updates that you might have missed out on including a surprise reaction from Skip Bayless.

Here are some LA Lakers news bits that might not have made your feed.

LA Lakers' coach Frank Vogel details awkward encounter with Giannis in the NBA bubble

Frank Vogel on the LA Lakers bench

Earlier this season, LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel declared that LeBron James should be the MVP of the league this season. What we do not know is that Vogel ran into Giannis right after making this proclamation. Vogel spoke about the awkwardness of this encounter saying:

"I didn’t talk to him. I just walked past him. I had just told the world that Lebron is the MVP, so that was weird. The NBA can be awkward."

Awkward NBA bubble: Lakers coach Frank Vogel ran into Giannis Antetokounmpo after proclaiming LeBron James the MVP. https://t.co/c4zs3lldsN — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 7, 2020

Vogel also spoke about his encounter with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler who has opened a coffee business in the NBA bubble

"Jimmy Butler asked me if I wanted to buy a cup of coffee from him the other day. I told him I would, but I didn’t follow through yet."

We look forward to more stories about encounters between players and coaches of different teams while in the NBA bubble.

Skip Bayless praises LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James after Game 2 win

Russell Westbrook had a poor game last night for the Houston Rockets

Skip Bayless who has for the longest time been a critic of LeBron James, had a few compliments to hand out to the LA Lakers' superstar after they won Game 2.

Skip Bayless spoke about how LeBron set the tone in the fourth quarter with his relentless scoring saying:

"[LeBron James] is still the best driver of the basketball ever. He can freight train to the basket like nobody can."

LeBron, CLUTCH. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 7, 2020

Skip Bayless, however, still does not believe that the LA Lakers had a good game despite LeBron James' clutch game, claiming that they got lucky saying:

"They [LA Lakers] got lucky. They [Houston Rocket] cooled off. In fact they went ice cold in the fourth quarter. "

Skip blamed the Houston Rockets' loss on Russell Westbrook's poor performance. He claimed that the former OKC Thunder stars rash play and turnovers hurt the Houston Rockets in Game 2.

We wonder whether we will hear more praise for LeBron James coming from Skip Bayless if the LA Lakers continue to win games in this series.

