LA Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma warns the media about choosing the 2020 NBA MVP, LeBron James wishes JR Smith as he turns 35

Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and James Harden have been nominated as the finalists for the 2020 NBA MVP award. With the winner expected to be announced in the next few days, the debates on who deserves it the most is heating up. While most NBA experts predict Giannis to get his 2nd MVP soon, LeBron James is not far behind in the race.

LA Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma thinks LeBron James should be the 2020 MVP

Kyle Kuzma believes LeBron James should be the 2020 NBA MVP

The LA Lakers are currently battling the Houston Rockets for a spot in the Western Conference Finals. LeBron James has clearly been the best player for them so far. During the regular season, he averaged 25.3 points and 10.2 assists per game. But according to experts he's the second favorite to win the MVP award this year.

Yo media, imma tell y’all this. If y’all mess up this MVP like you did the DPOY. We gonna have issues fr. https://t.co/WdAOWF5tVt — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 9, 2020

LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma tweeted today about why LeBron James should win the award this season. He warned the media not to give it to the wrong person as they did with the 'Defensive Player of the Year' award. It's interesting to note that Giannis won the 2020 DPOY award while most people felt LA Lakers' Anthony Davis should have won it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo beats out Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 25, 2020

With the Milwaukee Bucks knocked out of this year's playoffs, more and more fans have started expressing their concern about wrongly awarding the MVP to the Greek Freak. However, we should keep in mind that only regular-season games are considered for these awards and the playoff performances don't matter.

LA Lakers' News: Players and fans wish JR Smith as he turns 35

LA Lakers' JR Smith turns 35 today

LA Lakers' guard JR Smith is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Smith, who is currently in the Orlando bubble, signed a contract with the LA Lakers back in July this year.

JR Smith turns 35 today 🎉



His 2012-13 6th Man of the Year season was special 🎬 pic.twitter.com/5PW2sIHyJi — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 9, 2020

LeBron James has wished JR Smith via his Instagram account by sharing multiple pictures of them together. Smith and LeBron were a part of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship team. Though JR hasn't had much to do in this year's playoffs, the LA Lakers might need valuable minutes from him in the upcoming games.

