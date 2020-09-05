LA Lakers News: LeBron James, AD listed 'probable' for tonight's Semi-Final clash | Jared Dudley sheds light on the hours following Bucks boycott

We are just hours away from game 1 of the western conference semi-finals between the LA Lakers and Houston Rockets. With a star-studded lineup on both sides, fans are excited to witness LeBron James go head to head with James Harden for a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

Despite being the favorites to win this matchup, the number 1 seed LA Lakers might have some concerns as some of the key players including LeBron James are listed as 'probable' for tonight's encounter. Here is some latest LA Lakers news from the day:

LA Lakers news: LeBron James listest as 'Probable' for Game 1 versus Houston Rockets

Rajon Rondo might make his comeback for the LA Lakers tonight

This LA Lakers news update comes as a huge shock to the franchises massive fan base as there's a slight chance that their two superstars might not play in game 1. The official report from the team said LeBron James has a sore right groin and Anthony Davis has a sprained left finger.

Lakers injury report for Game 1 vs. HOU: LeBron, AD and Rondo all probable. pic.twitter.com/AomDb7FLwW — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 3, 2020

Even if one of LeBron James or Anthony Davis missed this encounter, it will be a huge blow for the LA Lakers, given the immense star power on the opposite side. But it is to be noted that LeBron James and Davis played all 5 games against the Portland Trail Blazers even though they were listed as 'probable' for some of them.

Vogel: Lakers 'hopeful' Rondo will return for Round 2 https://t.co/9rKUsqG2c2 pic.twitter.com/YhJEX4SmuH — theScore NBA (@theScoreNBA) August 31, 2020

In further LA Lakers news update, we have playmaker Rajon Rondo who hasn't played a single game since the NBA restart due initially breaking a finger and then because of back spasms. However, there's a big chance that we could see him be part of the LA Lakers rotation against the Houston Rockets in Game 1.

LA Lakers news: Jared Dudley shares LeBron, Iguodala's contribution during last weeks NBA boycott

LA Lakers' Jared Dudley shared information about the NBA bubble in a recent interview

In a latest interview to The Athletic, LA Lakers' Jared Dudley has shed more light on what exactly happened in the initial hours following the boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks. The veteran player also spoke about how the team is keeping itself busy in the long gap that they have had since defeating Portland in Round 1. Talking about that, He said:

We spend every second of every day together, so you see how they think and how they prepare, their hobbies outside of basketball. LeBron’s wine collection and you’re learning more about that.

He was also full of praise for LeBron James' role in resolving issues during the NBA boycott. He further commended Andre Iguodala's contribution during the player-only meeting that took place just hours after the world was made aware of the Milwaukee Bucks boycott by saying:

I think his voice – it’s perfect, because he doesn’t want credit. He just has a leadership quality where he can bring stars, role players, executives all together and be that voice of a champion.

There was a controversy during the NBA meetings about Pat Beverly being rude to the Excutive Director of the NBA PA Michele Roberts. Despite LA Clippers being arch-rivals of the LA Lakers, Dudley supported Pav Beverly's stance by saying:

So I believe he could’ve said it in a different way, but not at (any) point in time did I think he was trying to be disrespectful. That’s what I would say for Pat Bev.

Jared Dudley ended the interview by reinstating how focussed LeBron James and LA Lakers are about winning the NBA championship this season.

