LA Lakers News Roundup: 3-Time All-Defensive player wishes to play with LeBron James, Magic Johnson reacts to Conference Finals MVP award being named after him, and more | May 13th, 2022 

The LA Lakers continue to make headlines, despite entering the offseason earlier than expected.

The likes of Magic Johnson and LeBron James were in the news again recently. Johnson was honored by the NBA as they named the newly added Western Conference Finals MVP award after him.

Meanwhile, one of James' fiercest rivals on the court and a good friend off of it, Patrick Beverley, mentioned that he would like to share the floor with James one day.

The LA Lakers' search for a head coach might have been bolstered following the Philadelphia 76ers' conference semifinals loss to the Miami Heat. One of the Lakers' targets, Doc Rivers, hasn't been able to lead the Sixers to postseason success in his first two years, which could lead to him switching jobs next season.

A former NBA champion believes Rivers moving to LA could be the right move for the veteran head coach at this stage of his career.

Patrick Beverley names LeBron James as one superstar he’d like to play with

Patrick Beverley and LeBron James in action during LA Lakers versus Los Angeles Clippers.

Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley recently mentioned that he would like to play with LeBron James. Beverley, who entered the offseason a few weeks back following the Timberwolves' first-round series loss against the Grizzlies, made an appearance on ESPN.

During a short off-air quiz, the three-time All-Defensive team player was asked which superstar he would like to share the floor with, and he had one name in his head: LeBron James.

Here's what Beverley said:

"Bron! Bron, easy! Top dog, only dog."

LeBron James and Patrick Beverley have competed against each other several times. They've given their all on the floor and even bantered occasionally. They have a great relationship off the court, though, so it won't be surprising to see them team up in the future.

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson reacts to NBA naming Western Conference Finals MVP award after him

2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA honored five-time NBA champion and former MVP Magic Johnson by naming the newly added Western Conference Finals MVP award after him. Johnson took to Twitter to express his gratitude with a heartfelt message, writing:

"Can you believe this little boy who grew up in Lansing, MI and played at Everett High School, won a NCAA Championship at Michigan State, and won 5 NBA Championships with the @Lakers would have the Western Conference Finals MVP Trophy named after him? Wow."

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Can you believe this little boy who grew up in Lansing, MI and played at Everett High School, won a NCAA Championship at Michigan State, and won 5 NBA Championships with the @Lakers would have the Western Conference Finals MVP Trophy named after him? Wow🤯 Can you believe this little boy who grew up in Lansing, MI and played at Everett High School, won a NCAA Championship at Michigan State, and won 5 NBA Championships with the @Lakers would have the Western Conference Finals MVP Trophy named after him? Wow🤯 https://t.co/satNxmi2ZG

Johnson is arguably the best point guard in league history. He was instrumental in forming the 'Showtime Lakers' alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, helping the LA Lakers win five championships during his tenure as an NBA player. He was also named on the 50th and 75th-anniversary teams by the league.

Kendrick Perkins wants Doc Rivers to team up with LeBron James in LA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has expressed his thoughts on Doc Rivers' situation with the Philadelphia 76ers following their second-round series loss to the Miami Heat. He believes the head coach should move to LA Lakers and team up with LeBron James.

Rivers is among the potential list of candidates considered by the LA Lakers for the head coaching role. As per the latest reports, the Lakers will show interest in the veteran coach if the Sixers opt to relieve him of his duties following their 2022 playoff exit.

Here's what Perkins tweeted after Rivers' Sixers lost to the Heat:

"I hope Doc do get fired!!! He need to be in LA with that Lakers at least he knows the Point/Foward Lebron James is going to be in shape and actually compete. Get him AWAY from Harden please. Carry the hell on…"

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I hope Doc do get fired!!! He need to be in LA with that Lakers at least he knows the Point/Foward Lebron James is going to be in shape and actually compete. Get him AWAY from Harden please. Carry the hell on… I hope Doc do get fired!!! He need to be in LA with that Lakers at least he knows the Point/Foward Lebron James is going to be in shape and actually compete. Get him AWAY from Harden please. Carry the hell on…

Perkins was unimpressed by James Harden's dismal performances in the playoffs for the Sixers.

Harden averaged 18.6 points on 40.5% shooting. He ended the postseason on a rough note, scoring only 11 points and 0 in the second half of the Sixers' Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat.

Edited by Adam Dickson