LA Lakers News Roundup: Alex Caruso believes LeBron James can play with Bronny and Bryce, LBJ shows interest in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas, and more | June 10th, 2022

The LA Lakers are off to a bright start in their offseason quest to become a better team. The hiring of head coach Darvin Ham seems like a positive move, according to many around the NBA. His interviews have only elevated L.A.'s hopes of achieving success next campaign.

Meanwhile, LeBron James continues to lead the hottest storylines. The four-time NBA MVP has expressed his desire to own a team in the league soon.

Let's look at all the top stories regarding the LA Lakers below.

Alex Caruso says LeBron James might be able to play with both of his sons

Alex Caruso and LeBron James during 2020 NBA Finals - Game 3

LeBron James could become the first NBA dad to play with his son in the NBA. Bronny James, 17, is eligible for the draft in 2024. LeBron will be close to turning 40 that year when the season starts.

LBJ's former LA Lakers teammate Alex Caruso believes with the way James is going, he could also play with his younger son, Bryce James.

Bryce is 14 years old and is still seven years away from playing in the NBA. Here's what Caruso said about LeBron during a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show":

"Yeah, that would be cool. Well, you forget he's got a couple of sons, and the way he's going, he might be able to play with both of them. The dude is a freak, man. He's an animal. He figured it out. Whatever the code is, whatever the health and wellness."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I have a great relationship with LeBron James & off the court he's just one of the guys" ~ @ACFresh21 "I have a great relationship with LeBron James & off the court he's just one of the guys" ~@ACFresh21#PMSLive https://t.co/DPuwbS3dMa

LeBron James shows interest in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas

LeBron James attends LA Lakers versus Phoenix Suns game.

LeBron James reportedly became a billionaire this season, and he is willing to continue to explore new business ventures. The two-time NBA MVP recently stated his desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas.

Here's what the LA Lakers star said on HBO's "Uninterrupted: The Shop" regarding this (h/t Bleacher Report):

"I wanna own a team, I wanna buy a team, for sure. I would much rather own a team before I talk. I want a team in Vegas."

LeBron James expressed his interest in owning a team with great conviction. The Lakers star has explored inserting himself into different business ventures throughout his career. It won't be surprising to see him buy a team when he hangs up his jersey.

New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham says he is excited to coach three first-ballot Hall of Famers

LA Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham.

The LA Lakers replaced Frank Vogel with former assistant coach Darvin Ham. The former NBA champion has given the Lakers faithful plenty of promising signs so far through his interviews.

Ham is considered a solid fit with L.A. because of his knowledge of X's and O's and his demeanor as a head coach.

He also has experience managing a locker room stacked with stars. Ham seems to have had an impact on LeBron James and Russell Westbrook already, with his initial interactions with them.

The former Bucks assistant expressed his excitement to coach the Lakers' big three in a recent interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio. Here's what Ham said:

"I'm so ready for this challenge, man, I'm ready to shut people up," said Ham. The guys just to hear the excitement in their voice, you know when we just have conversations.

"You know, they've all seen the type of basketball we played in Atlanta and Milwaukee with coach Bud (Budenholzer), so it's an appealing type of style of play.

"I'm just thrilled, I'm just excited, I get to coach three first-ballot Hall of Famers and a bunch of very highly talented guys."

