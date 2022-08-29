LA Lakers News Roundup: Analyst reckons Russell Westbrook would be out of the NBA if Pacers’ trade goes through, Skip Bayless advises LeBron James to work on free throws, 3-pointers, and more | August 29, 2022

The LA Lakers continue to explore trade deals centered around moving Russell Westbrook this offseason. They could engage with the Indiana Pacers in a trade to acquire Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The Lakers could also be involved in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks.

NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes Westbrook getting traded to the Pacers would see him out of the league. Westbrook is under contract for another year, but he hasn't generated interest around the NBA. Teams like the Pacers are likely to reach a buyout agreement with him.

Meanwhile, Skip Bayless threw shade at LeBron James again. The Fox Sports TV analyst advised the LA Lakers superstar to work on his free throws and 3-pointers ahead of the new season.

Here is the latest news circling the Lakers as of August 29, 2022.

Bill Simmons believes Russell Westbrook will be out of the league if LA Lakers trade him to the Indiana Pacers

Russell Westbrook's career has gone downward since his move to the LA Lakers. The former league MVP is no longer a coveted target as a starting point guard on a contending roster. Westbrook would automatically become a misfit on rebuilding teams. Getting another opportunity with the Lakers is likely the only way Westbrook can rejuvenate himself.

However, the team is looking to move him. They are reportedly willing to attach the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to make a deal happen. The Indiana Pacers and the Utah Jazz are among the teams that could land him. But they are rebuilding, so Westbrook will likely have to sit out the entire 2022-23 season or agree to a buyout.

It's unclear if any team will show interest in signing him due to his underwhelming debut season with the Lakers. The Ringer's Bill Simmons believes Westbrook could be out of the league if LA's deal with the Pacers to acquire Buddy Hield and Myles Turner goes through.

Skip Bayless advises LeBron James to work on free throws and 3-pointers

In one of his latest jabs at LeBron James, NBA analyst Skip Bayless has advised the LA Lakers superstar to work on his free throw and 3-point shooting. Bayless brought up James being in the lab this off-season. He couldn't resist pointing out that James was an average free throw and 3-point shooter last season.

In two separate tweets, Bayless wrote:

"I keep hearing LeBron is "in the lab." He'd better be working on free-throw shooting. He took the 15th most in the NBA last season, ranked only 86th in FT %. Just killed the Lakers. Almost as damaging as Westbrick."

"I keep hearing LeBron is "in the lab." He'd better be working on 3-pt shooting. He took the 15th most in the NBA last season, ranked only 93rd in 3-pt %. Just killed the Lakers. Almost as damaging as Westbrick."

LeBron James has a blast at Kendrick Lamar’s concert with his wife, Savannah James

Viral videos online showed LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, thoroughly enjoying themselves during rapper Kendrick Lamar's recent concert in Vancouver. James lost it as Lamar played some of his most popular tracks like 'Humble' during the event. Here's the clip:

Savannah and LeBron James turning up at Kendrick Lamar’s concert tonight🏽🕺 Savannah and LeBron James turning up at Kendrick Lamar’s concert tonight 💃🏽🕺 https://t.co/Pk8r690Ssl

The crowd went into a frenzy after seeing the LA Lakers superstar deliver his own performance during the concert.

