LA Lakers News Roundup: Jayson Tatum pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in Conference Finals win, recent study states 2021-22 season team most disappointing in NBA history, and more | May 30th, 2022

Plenty of stories surrounding the LA Lakers have been in the limelight of late following their hiring of new head coach Darvin Ham.

Many around the NBA have suggested that Ham is the right fit for the star-studded Lakers roster due to his commanding presence in the locker room and experience in coaching elite players. He also has LeBron James' seal of approval and it will be interesting to see how he fares in his first season as head coach.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers' 2021-22 NBA season continues to draw criticism. A recent study has ranked them as the most disappointing team in league history.

Recent study suggests 2021-22 Lakers are the most disappointing team in NBA history

The LA Lakers finished the 2021-22 NBA season with the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference (33-49). They had the second-best odds to win the title behind the Brooklyn Nets before the start of the campaign.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Teams want at least one first-round pick to take on Russell Westbrook's expiring contract, per @jovanbuha Teams want at least one first-round pick to take on Russell Westbrook's expiring contract, per @jovanbuha https://t.co/cdD58zJpsF

The blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Westbrook was one of the key reasons behind their strong odds of winning the championship. However, LeBron James and Anthony Davis endured injury-riddled seasons while Westbrook struggled to develop chemistry as the third-option behind the Lakers' co-captains.

A recent report by NBC Los Angeles stated that the 2021-22 LA Lakers team was the most disappointing in league history. Here's what the report said:

"Simply looking at the Lakers seasons in recent memory, it was tough to argue, but now, thanks to a team of veteran journalists and oddsmakers at Bookies.com, it's now official: not only were the 2021-22 Lakers the most disappointing team in franchise history, but according to their formula, they are the most disappointing team in NBA history!"

Jayson Tatum pays tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in Celtics' Game 7 win over Heat

Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in emphatic fashion. He dropped a 27-point effort in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on the road.

Tatum paid tribute to the late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by sporting a purple colored wrist band which had Bryant's jersey number '24' written on it.

Tatum spoke about the tribute after the match, saying:

"Obviously, that was my idol, that was my inspiration, that was my favorite player... Today, before I took my nap, I do it sometimes, I was watching film and some moments from him and his career."

The three-time All-Star forward also won the inaugural Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award. Tatum and the Celtics will now face the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum sent a message to Kobe Bryant before Game 7 ♾ "I got you today”Jayson Tatum sent a message to Kobe Bryant before Game 7 ♾ "I got you today”Jayson Tatum sent a message to Kobe Bryant before Game 7 ♾🐍 https://t.co/mMkOPGGI1M

Chauncey Billups says Darvin Ham is the right guy for LA Lakers job

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

Darvin Ham's hiring as the LA Lakers' new head coach has taken the NBA world by storm. It will be the first head coaching gig for the former Milwaukee Bucks assistant. Ham brings a lot to the table with his vast basketball knowledge and ability to understand locker room dynamics in a team that is stacked with stars.

Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports From the back of a high school bench to the Lakers' biggest seat - @BA_Turner and I spoke to people from key moments in Darvin Ham's basketball career -- people from Saginaw High, Chauncey Billups and Metta Sandiford-Artest to get a sense of Ham latimes.com/sports/lakers/… From the back of a high school bench to the Lakers' biggest seat - @BA_Turner and I spoke to people from key moments in Darvin Ham's basketball career -- people from Saginaw High, Chauncey Billups and Metta Sandiford-Artest to get a sense of Ham latimes.com/sports/lakers/…

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups also applauded Ham recently, saying he is the right fit for the 17-time NBA champions. Here's what Billups told the Los Angeles Times (via Lakers Daily):

“He’s going to be honest as a coach of the Lakers, which is what I think you need in the NBA today — somebody that’s going to be honest but know how to be honest without actually just tearing you down.”

He added:

“What can you say? He’s won as a player. He’s won as a coach. I mean, this dude is more than qualified for the task at hand. I’m so happy and proud of him. I spoke to him last night and he was so excited.”

Billups concluded:

“He’s ready for this job. He’s the right guy for this Lakers job.”

It will be interesting to see how Ham gets along as the LA Lakers' head coach.

