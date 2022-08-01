LA Lakers News Roundup: Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pay tribute to the late Bill Russell, Kendrick Nunn highlights what he would bring to the table, and more | August 1st, 2022

Members who are, or have been a part of the LA Lakers organization, have sent their heartfelt messages to the late Bill Russell's family after he passed away on Sunday.

Lakers' controlling owner Jeanie Buss, former champions Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are among the notable personalities to have shared their tributes for the former Boston Celtics great.

Meanwhile, Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is looking to brush aside last year's injury concerns that ruled him out for the entire campaign. He has positive news for LA fans as he aims to be a difference-maker in the upcoming season.

Here are the latest storylines linked to the LA Lakers as of August 1st, 2022.

Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pay tribute to the late Bill Russell

Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night

The NBA world received saddening news on Sunday evening when Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's family announced that he had passed away at the age of 88.

Messages and tributes have been pouring in since as the basketball community continues to pray for his family and remember Russell in their thoughts.

LA Lakers' controlling owner Jeanie Buss and former stars Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also shared heartfelt messages.

"Bill Russell was a treasure as a player, coach and especially as a human being. @Lakers and @celtics fans can agree on this today," wrote Buss.

Meanwhile, Johnson drafted a thread to offer his condolences and remember the Celtics great. He wrote:

"I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the greatest winner the game of basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of famer, mentor and my friend for over 30 years, Bill Russell. Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared a tweet, saying he would draft an article for his substack as he was still processing the news of Russell's passing.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar @kaj33 My thoughts about Bill Russell passing away…. I am working on an deeper thought provoking article tonight as I process what just happened. My thoughts about Bill Russell passing away…. I am working on an deeper thought provoking article tonight as I process what just happened. https://t.co/M69pXNkaC0

Kendrick Nunn vows to be consistent to make an impact on both ends of the floor

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers used their midlevel exception to sign Kendrick Nunn on a two-year deal last offseason. However, a knee injury kept Nunn out for the entire campaign, and he never got to make his debut in the Purple and Gold.

He appears ready to make a comeback in the upcoming season after opting into the player option on his contract. Here's what he said in a recent interview about what Lakers fans can expect from him:

"They should expect consistency,” Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

“That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.”

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Kendrick Nunn’s 4-word statement on what Lakers fans should expect from him this season: lakersdaily.com/kendrick-nunns… Kendrick Nunn’s 4-word statement on what Lakers fans should expect from him this season: lakersdaily.com/kendrick-nunns…

Kendrick Nunn staying healthy will be crucial for the LA Lakers' next campaign. They need a reliable backup point guard like him to run the floor in the absence of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James.

The Lakers don't have many role players as impactful as him, making his presence crucial to their plans moving forward.

Kyrie Irving reshares video of the late LA Lakers great Kobe Bryant praising him

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving is one of the most skilled players in NBA history. The five-time All-Star arguably has the best handles and an off-hand finishing package. He was recently praised by ETCs Podcast host Eddie Gonzalez for his ability to use his off-hand when attacking the rim.

Irving replied to that comment by posting a YouTube video link in which LA Lakers great Kobe Bryant can be heard praising him for his skillset, especially his shooting. Here's the clip:

Irving and Bryant shared a great relationship as a mentee and mentor. Bryant often praised Kyrie for his skills and even said that the 2016 NBA champion was one of his closest mentees, similar to how he was to Michael Jordan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far