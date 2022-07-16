LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James hates playing in Boston due to alleged racist fans, Russell Westbrook parts ways with longtime agent and more | 16th July, 2022

LeBron James opened up on his hatred of playing in Boston because of racism. The four-time champ is somewhat in disbelief of his experience playing against one of the NBA's most storied franchises.

After 14 years, Russell Westbrook and Thad Foucher are no longer partners. Citing “irreconcilable differences,” the two have agreed to part ways.

John Wall, who recently signed with the LA Clippers, is excited to be part of a brewing rivalry against the LA Lakers. The former Houston Rockets point guard joins a stacked Clippers team who have had the Lakers’ number over the last few seasons.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James calls Boston Celtics fans racists

LeBron James ripped Boston Celtics fans as racists. [Photo: News.com.AU]

LeBron James, who now plays for the LA Lakers, the Boston Celtics’ heated rivals, revealed for the first time what he felt playing in Boston. In the latest episode of “The Shop,” the four-time MVP opened up on his hatred of playing in Beantown:

“Boston. ‘Cause they racist as f**k. They will say anything and it’s fine. I mean f**k it’s my life. It’s shit I’ve been dealing with my whole life…I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I’ll check ‘em real quick. I move on to the game. Whatever the f**k.”

“They gonna say whatever the f**k they wanna say. They might throw something on you. I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game. There’s a “F**k LBJ t-shirt.” I believe they probably sold it at the f***king team shop. Them Celtics had something to do with that shit.”

“King James” played in the Eastern Conference for the first 15 years of his career and has played TD Garden several times.

Kyrie Irving, LeBron James’ former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers, also called Boston Celtics fans racist after he left the team.

Russell Westbrook lets go of longtime agent Thad Foucher due to “irreconcilable differences”

Russell Westbrook has cut ties with longtime agent Thad Foucher. [Photo: The Athletic]

Thad Foucher has been Russell Westbrook’s agent since the UCLA standout entered the NBA in 2008. After 14 years, they have officially put an end to their partnership.

Foucher released a statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on the reasons behind the decision:

"Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via a buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

The statement concluded with this:

"Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best."

Foucher’s statement hints at the possibility that Russell Westbrook wishes to get out of Hollywood. The LA Lakers point guard has consistently been in trade rumors before the offseason.

John Wall couldn’t wait to play his first LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game

John Wall is excited to be part of the LA Clippers versus LA Lakers rivalry. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The “Battle of LA” has become a prominent attraction in Hollywood, particularly with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining the LA Clippers. John Wall, who recently signed with the Clippers, is excited to be part of the rivalry against the LA Lakers. He said:

“I think it’s gonna be a great battle, and I think it’s a great opportunity for me. I think a lot of people get to see me play on TV, with Kawhi and those guys they have a lot of TV games, I love the stage. When the lights is bright, that’s the best time to perform, so I’m excited for it.”

John Wall hasn’t played in nearly two years. He played only 40 games two years ago because of an injury and sat out last season. The Rockets prioritized the development of their young core, headed by Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Although the five-time All-Star has looked great in scrimmages, it remains to be seen how he’ll perform upon his return.

The former Kentucky Wildcat has always been a starter in the NBA when healthy. This might be the start of his career as a sixth man.

