LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James shares a picture with his son, Kendrick Perkins warns the Lakers about dealing with Russell Westbrook and more - June 7, 2022 

Undoubtedly, the most storied franchise in the history of the NBA, the LA Lakers continue to make the airwaves despite it being the offseason. That's the territory that comes with being 17-time champions and employing the likes of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers have had a major overhaul of their roster this summer with the likes of Thomas Bryant and Lonnie Walker IV, amongst others, joining the franchise. They also have a new head coach at the helm in Darvin Ham and will be hoping to contend for the championship in the upcoming season.

Here's the latest LA Lakers News Roundup for June 7, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LeBron James shares a picture of his son Bryce

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Instagram to share a picture of his son Bryce James dunking the basketball, akin to how King James did it many moons ago. He captioned it by saying:

"My Twin, My Ace, My Young @_justbryce!! #JamesGang."

James has two budding basketball players in his family - Bronny James and Bryce James. The former often makes headlines due to him being eligible for the draft in 2024, while the latter is quietly making strides in the game and has already been hailed as the best shooter in the family.

New LA Lakers player Juan Toscano-Anderson reiterates the need for players to know their role

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

New LA Lakers player Juan Toscano-Anderson spoke about the need for players to know their roles on the roster in his introductory press conference. JTA believes that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will undoubtedly be the superstars in the team, but the role players will still have a job to do.

"The unicorns are going to be the unicorns … LeBron is going to be LeBron, AD is going to be AD," Juan Toscano-Anderson said.

The likes of Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant and Juan Toscano-Anderson are amongst many players brought in by the Lakers.

Kendrick Perkins believes that the Lakers will have to be careful in dealing with Russell Westbrook

NBA All-Star Game 2018

Rumors are circulating of a potential swap between Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving by the Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes that the Lakers front office will have to be careful as there will be disharmony if the trade doesn't go through. Perkins said:

"The Lakers be very, very careful, right, when dealing with Russell Westbrook. Say, it don't happen. Now, you have to worry about putting the band-aid over this wound. Because he's an emotional guy and you don't want to see the same Russell Westbrook that you saw last year."

