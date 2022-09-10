LA Lakers News Roundup: Nike unveils LeBron James Innovation Center, Jeanie Buss reveals equation with four-time MVP, and more | 10th September 2022

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James celebrated Nike’s 50th anniversary by opening an innovation center named after him. The four-time MVP was so impressed he couldn’t help but comment, ‘I never imagined something like this…’

Jeanie Buss has revealed the dynamics between herself and “King James.” She maintains that she has an open relationship with the Lakers’ franchise player.

Unlike most basketball analysts, rapper Lil’ Wayne is putting his trust in the LA Lakers to win next year’s NBA championship. His reason is simple:"I trust Bron."

LeBron James pops champagne and inaugurates his Nike building

Nike celebrated its 50th anniversary in a big way by opening the sparkling LeBron James Innovation Center. The center is also the home of the company’s renowned Nike Sport Research Lab. Reportedly, a new soccer field, a track and more have been included inside the facility.

The complex was finished way back in October 2021 when James toured the facility. However, it was formally opened yesterday.

After going back and seeing the place again, LeBron James commented:

"Wow. I never imagined something like this when I signed 20 years ago. I've always had the aspirations of walking on campus and seeing Bo's building and MJ's building."

Overtime @overtime @KingJames



(via ponzales/TT) LeBron celebrating the grand opening of his Nike building(via ponzales/TT) LeBron celebrating the grand opening of his Nike building 👑 @KingJames (via ponzales/TT) https://t.co/mCCrsltxlS

The partnership between James and Nike is well-chronicled. Coming out of high school, the Akron native was courted by The Swoosh, Adidas and Reebok. Nike’s $87 million offer was $28 million short of what Reebok offered.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



2021: Nike opens a 750,000-square-foot "LeBron James Innovation Center" at their global headquarters, including an NBA-size court, a soccer field, a track, and more.



Legendary 2003: 18-year-old @KingJames signs a $90M deal with Nike, still the largest rookie deal ever.2021: Nike opens a 750,000-square-foot "LeBron James Innovation Center" at their global headquarters, including an NBA-size court, a soccer field, a track, and more.Legendary 2003: 18-year-old @KingJames signs a $90M deal with Nike, still the largest rookie deal ever.2021: Nike opens a 750,000-square-foot "LeBron James Innovation Center" at their global headquarters, including an NBA-size court, a soccer field, a track, and more.Legendary 🙏 https://t.co/kGGkTAAAry

James bet on himself and believed in Nike. Almost 20 seasons later, he is now arguably the company’s biggest and most influential athlete. Having one of Nike’s buildings named after the LA Lakers superstar is just another chapter of their remarkable journey.

Jeannie Buss shares a special bond with LeBron, says he is doing what Kareem and Magic did for LA Lakers

There have been speculations over the last few years that Jeanie Buss and LeBron James don’t always see eye to eye. With the star-studded LA Lakers failing to even make the play-in last season, there were reports of a not-so-warm dynamic between the two.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated senior writer Howard Beck, Buss shuts down those rumors:

“With LeBron, we have a line of communication between the two of us, and he knows that he can reach me anytime and vice versa,” Buss said. “I think he feels appreciated. I know I appreciate that he signed an extension to stay here and continue to lead the Laker team. He’s a fantastic leader both on and off the court. I feel like we’re blessed to have him as a Laker. I want to see him retire as a Laker.”

Howard Beck @HowardBeck



Listen/subscribe:



Plus, her thoughts on that *other* series: New Crossover pod: @JeanieBuss talks Lakers drama, the @KingJames era, lessons from her father and her motive for producing the new @hulu series, "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers."Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover Plus, her thoughts on that *other* series: New Crossover pod: @JeanieBuss talks Lakers drama, the @KingJames era, lessons from her father and her motive for producing the new @hulu series, "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers."Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossoverPlus, her thoughts on that *other* series: https://t.co/cIaJqMNn3H

Jeanie Buss has repeatedly mentioned that signing LeBron James to an extension was the LA Lakers’ biggest goal of the offseason. They succeeded with that a few weeks ago when the 18x All-Star agreed to a two-year $97 million deal.

Buss also divulged in another interview that James believes the LA Lakers can build a championship squad, which is why he signed the extension.

Lil Wayne shows trust in LeBron, believes if Anthony Davis is healthy they can win a championship

One of the LA Lakers’ biggest fans isn’t turning his back on the purple and gold franchise. Lil’ Wayne is not betting against LeBron James winning one for Hollywood yet again.

On an episode of The Undisputed, the Grammy award-winning rapper explained why he still has faith in the team.

“Beyond being a fan I believe we can go all the way. I believe the Lakers can go as far as ‘Bron take ’em. And as far as AD’s healthy. I trust ‘Bron, I’m not sure about AD and his health."

“I trust ‘Bron. You got to remember, it's not like Bron and AD were out there. We weighing it from what happened, how Westbrook played, whatever, but he didn't do that while LeBron and AD was out."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“The Lakers can go as far as LeBron & AD can take them and I trust LeBron.” @LilTunechi says the Lakers can go all the way this season!“The Lakers can go as far as LeBron & AD can take them and I trust LeBron.” .@LilTunechi says the Lakers can go all the way this season!“The Lakers can go as far as LeBron & AD can take them and I trust LeBron.” https://t.co/esxCmb1HTU

The LA Lakers were one of NBA history’s biggest disappointments last season. Despite a star-studded lineup, they couldn’t even make the play-in tournament. LA has retooled for next season and has hired a new head coach to try to turn things around.

The Lakers are now significantly younger but continue to lack shooting and depth. The biggest concern, however, is Anthony Davis’ health and how LeBron James can perform in his 20th NBA season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury