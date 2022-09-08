LA Lakers News Roundup: Patrick Beverley hits back at Skip Bayless' Russell Westbrook comments, Kendrick Nunn cleared to ramp up workout, and more - September 8, 2022

The LA Lakers have been making the airwaves all summer after overhauling their roster and bringing in a new coach. The 17-time champions have always had the limelight on them. This is the territory that comes with being associated with the Lakers.

The franchise signed Darvin Ham as the new coach while continuing to persist with the Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. However, Patrick Beverley and others have been brought in to add youth and athleticism.

With that said, here's the latest Lakers news roundup for Sept. 8, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Patrick Beverley believes he can work well with Russell Westbrook for LA Lakers

LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

The LA Lakers' newest acquisition, Patrick Beverley, has a history with Russell Westbrook. NBA analyst Skip Bayless said Westbrook could cause trouble if Beverley takes up the former MVP's minutes. However, Beverley hit back saying that he feels the duo will have a good season together.

"Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this," Beverley wrote on Twitter.

Patrick Beverley @patbev21 🏾 twitter.com/realskipbayles… Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless PatBev will do everything in his professional power to make it work with Russ. But - despite the show Westbrook put on today as PatBev was introduced to the media - he will once again PB's worst enemy if PB starts taking Russ' minutes. Russ is about Russ, not winning. PatBev will do everything in his professional power to make it work with Russ. But - despite the show Westbrook put on today as PatBev was introduced to the media - he will once again PB's worst enemy if PB starts taking Russ' minutes. Russ is about Russ, not winning. Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this🙏🏾🏀 twitter.com/realskipbayles…

Kendrick Nunn closer to returning to action

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat.

Kendrick Nunn missed the entirety of his debut season with the LA Lakers due to a bone bruise in his knee. The guard was supposed to be pivotal to their backcourt. However, Nunn has been brought back for another season. According to The Athletic, the guard has been cleared for close contact workouts. The report read:

"Nunn was cleared to increase contact in workouts over the past two-plus weeks, league sources told The Athletic. Ham said Nunn has been primarily doing individual drill work and working hard in the weight room."

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha



On Beverley's comfort with the uncomfortable, the importance of Russell Westbrook's attendance, Darvin Ham's vision for the backcourt, and LA needing an edge: From the opening moments of his press conference, Patrick Beverley's intense presence was felt.On Beverley's comfort with the uncomfortable, the importance of Russell Westbrook's attendance, Darvin Ham's vision for the backcourt, and LA needing an edge: theathletic.com/3571632/2022/0… From the opening moments of his press conference, Patrick Beverley's intense presence was felt.On Beverley's comfort with the uncomfortable, the importance of Russell Westbrook's attendance, Darvin Ham's vision for the backcourt, and LA needing an edge: theathletic.com/3571632/2022/0…

Patrick Beverley prides himself on making the playoffs

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

The LA Lakers' latest defensive reinforcement, Patrick Beverley, spoke about how he prides himself on making the postseason every year. The guard told The Athletic that he recognizes that he is not an All-Star. But he takes pride in making the playoffs every season.

"I pride myself on never ever missing the playoffs," Beverley said. "Like, I pride myself on little stuff like that. To people that might not be a big thing, but for me that is a big thing, obviously. Because I am not at All-Star every February.

"So, me making the playoffs, me not making the playoffs, that is a big thing to me. And I wear that wholeheartedly on my sleeve. I don’t expect that to change anytime soon."

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha



