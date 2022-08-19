LA Lakers News Roundup: Stephen A Smith suggests LA Clippers are head and shoulders above Lakers, Rob Pelinka opens up on LeBron James’ influence on the team’s culture, and more | August 19th, 2022 

The LA Lakers have dominated the headlines this offseason. The most recent reason behind the 17-time NBA champions being in the limelight was LeBron James signing a two-year extension with them.

The deal is guaranteed until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, with the 2024-25 season being a player option.

The Lakers made an official announcement about extending their partnership with LeBron while announcing the deal.

GM Rob Pelinka shared his views on it and believes James will be the 'driving force' of the Lakers culture for years to come.

Stephen A Smith suggests LA Clippers are head and shoulders above LA Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith recently spoke highly of the LA Clippers while comparing them to the LA Lakers. Smith claimed that the Clippers are 'mopping the streets of LA with the Lakers' and that there is no rivalry between the two teams.

Smith cited the Clippers' dominance across their last 39 games against the Purple and Golds, during which the Lakers have managed to win only seven times. The Lakers are also on a seven-game losing streak. That number could extend in the next campaign.

"There is no rivalry in LA. The Clippers have beaten the Lakers like 32 of the last 39 times. They beat them like 7 straight. It's been complete dominance… The Clippers are mopping the streets of LA with the Lakers!"

The LA Clippers have a much better roster compared to the LA Lakers. Kawhi Leonard is back to fitness after missing the 2021-22 season. That has made the Clippers the biggest threat to the defending champions Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

Rob Pelinka opens up on LeBron James’ influence on LA Lakers culture

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham

The LA Lakers now have a better idea of what's to come for the team over the next two seasons, after LeBron James signs his impending extension. The Lakers can focus on making the necessary moves to contend for championships.

Meanwhile, LA will continue to be under LeBron's leadership for a couple more years, which will be crucial for the team's aspirations. GM Rob Pelinka highlighted this after the Lakers' official announcement of James signing a new contract.

Pelinka also admitted that the Lakers are thrilled to have LeBron as the 'driving force' of the team's culture for years to come.

Insider believes LeBron James signing an extension was mutually beneficial for him and the LA Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

ESPN's Dave McMenamin believes LeBron James signing an extension with the LA Lakers was beneficial for him and the franchise. James is in the twilight of his career, and securing a $50 million paycheck at age 40 is a massive win for him.

Meanwhile, the Lakers benefit from the attention that James gets. They will automatically become a marquee destination for free agents over the next few years. The Lakers don't have tradeable assets or draft picks at their disposal, so James extending his stay works well for them to attract talent in free agency, as seen over the last few seasons.

Here's what McMenamin said regarding this on NBA Today:

"It was mutually beneficial for both sides to come to this agreement, because LeBron James wants to be able to compete as he goes towards the final stage of his career for championships." McMenamin said.

"Lakers want to re-establish themselves as a marquee destination for future free agents and also become synonymous once again with the banners. It was a business decision by LeBron James. Him and his representative, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul saw that there was an offer on the table to make $50 million when he's 40 years old."

