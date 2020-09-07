LA Lakers News: Stephen A Smith warns this might be LeBron James' best chance to win a title, PSG star Kylian Mbappe with high praise for the King

The LA Lakers had an exceptional night on Sunday as they tied the series against the Houston Rockets in round two of the 2020 NBA playoffs. While the entire NBA world was in praise of LeBron James for his near triple-double performance, NBA expert Stephen A Smith has issued a warning for the 4-time-MVP.

Stephen A Smith warns LeBron James and crew about their future championship aspirations

Stephen A Smith things the LA Lakers should make the most of this year's opportunity

On ESPN's Get Up, Stephen A Smith talked about how this could be LeBron James's best chance to win a championship with the LA Lakers. He said if the Lakers don't win it this year, there's a high chance LA Clippers or Houston Rockets get the ring this time. He said:

"If the LA Lakers don't get it done this year with LeBron James, that means it's Los Angeles Clippers or James Harden and Russel Westbrook's Rockets who finally capture a championship in their career."

Stephen A Smith argued that once the LA Clippers or the Houston Rockets figure out what it takes to win a championship, it'll be significantly harder for LeBron James and the LA Lakers to beat them in the future. He added:

"LeBron James is not getting any younger, if he doesn't win it this year in LA, I think it is going to be significantly harder to pull it off anytime in the future."

LeBron James is currently 35 years old. He is on a four-year contract with the LA Lakers and his window of opportunity might be getting smaller with every passing season. Here's the full video of Stephen A's reaction to LeBron James and the LA Lakers' second game against the Houston Rockets.

American talk show host Nick Wright also delivered a warning to the LA Lakers regarding their semi-finals against the Rockets. Even though the Los Angeles leveled the series on Sunday, Nick thinks this series is far from over.

This will be the toughest series of the postseason for the Lakers. Going to take at least 3 more A-level games from LeBron & AD for the Lakers to survive the Rockets. https://t.co/yiyj4dOj9h — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 7, 2020

With many experts predicting that the winner of this series will be the favorites to win the title, it'll be interesting to see how the LA Lakers respond as they head into game 3 on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe pays tribute to King James after a historic night

Kylian Mbappe is known to be a big supporter of LeBron James

In other LA Lakers news, French footballer Kylian Mbappe lauded LeBron James for reaching a unique milestone on Sunday night. LeBron moved up to 2nd position in all-time 3-pointers made in NBA playoffs.

Kylian Mbappe praised LeBron for moving up on all-time playoffs 3-pointers list

The PSG star recognized this feat on his Instagram stories and LeBron James thanked the young striker for the same by reposting it on his Instagram.

It is also interesting to note that Mbappe and LeBron James have an amicable relationship having collaborated on Nike merchandise multiple times in the past.

