LA Lakers Roster: SWOT analysis of LeBron James & Co. heading into the 2019-20 season

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Anthony Davis

The Lakers had a very dramatic off-season. They started off brilliantly by trading for Anthony Davis. They lost everyone apart from LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma in that trade. But that also enabled them with the cap space for another max free agent.

The onset of free agency saw the Lakers get heavily involved with Kawhi Leonard. With Leonard taking his own time and space to come to a decision, the Lakers could not go after some of their other targets. Eventually, Leonard decided to sign with the Clippers, leaving the Lakers with few options in the market.

The Lakers recovered brilliantly to build a very competent team. The team is now very solid at almost every position. They hired some proven veterans like Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo, etc. They have one of the best odds of winning the championship next season.

Let's have a SWOT analysis of the LA Lakers roster:

Strengths: LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Lakers have two of the top five best players in the world playing for them now with the acquisition of Anthony Davis in the trade with the Pelicans. James averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists last season on more than 50% shooting from the field. He missed a lot of games through injury but looked a dominant force whenever he stepped on the court.

Anthony Davis was leading the PER for most of the season. He ended with 26 points and 12 rebounds, despite barely playing high minutes in the latter part of the season.

The combination of James and Davis will be too lethal for any opponent to handle. They give the Lakers the kind of firepower that they lacked when James went out injured. The Lakers are one of the favourites to win the title because they now possess the best duo in the league.

