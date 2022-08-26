LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: 3 teams which could become a Russell Westbrook landing spot, Lakers not willing to include 2 picks for Indiana duo, and more | 26th August, 2022

The Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz could be the LA Lakers’ best route to move on Russell Westbrook. With the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, the Lakers might be looking more than ever to trade the former MVP.

Myles Turner and Buddy Hield are emerging as the Lakers' next targets after the Beverley signing. However, GM Rob Pelinka may be hesitant to attach the team’s two future first-round picks to the deal.

Russell Westbrook’s tenure in LA could be over before next season’s training camp starts. The arrival of Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz could grease his exit via trade or other means.

Three rebuilding teams could be the LA Lakers’ best hope of moving Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers could be making their biggest move of the offseason after acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz and finally getting out of the Russell Westbrook experiment.

Not many teams are willing to tackle Westbrook’s massive $47 million contract next season. But rebuilding teams who could absorb an expiring contract to go with future first-round picks could take the bait.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus included in his report potential teams who could help the LA Lakers’ plan to move Mr. Triple-Double:

“Per one NBA executive, the Lakers have three remaining "obvious" partners they should pursue to make a Westbrook swap in the Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs, or Utah Jazz.”

The Pacers have Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, who the Lakers reportedly covet. However, they won’t come cheap. Indiana is expected to ask for LA’s two future first-round picks to get Turner and Hield.

The Utah Jazz could be the second-best option for the LA Lakers. Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson would be worthy additions to the Lakers if Rob Pelinka can pull off a trade.

The Hollywood squad reportedly wants players who can help LeBron James’ championship aspirations. The San Antonio Spurs players who are available for trade aren’t likely pieces who can push the Lakers into title contention.

The Lakers may have to give up both future first-round picks to acquire Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers

A few days ago, the LA Lakers were reportedly only willing to attach their two future first-round picks to a trade for Kyrie Irving only. Prying Buddy Hield and Myles Turner away from the Indiana Pacers may just require that.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report explained how the Pacers could ask for compensation for Hield and Turner:

"The Lakers are believed to covet Myles Turner from the Pacers, giving the team additional versatility up front with Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones. L.A. executive Rob Pelinka used to represent Buddy Hield and was close to acquiring the high-volume shooter last summer."

"Per multiple external sources, Indiana isn't eager to part with its veteran players without significant compensation. The Lakers might be willing to give up a first first-rounder in a Westbrook swap, but two may be too much for a deal."

LeBron James reportedly received assurances from the LA Lakers that the team will actively pursue upgrades. Getting Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to Hollywood will easily prove the Lakers are eager to keep their promise to James.

Russell Westbrook’s days at LA Lakers could already be numbered

The LA Lakers certainly haven't made Russell Westbrook more comfortable after the Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz. The animosity between Westbrook and Beverley has spanned years and is as real as it gets.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha came out with an intriguing analysis on what the Lakers could do after their biggest offseason move yet:

“The arrival of Patrick Beverley could affect Russell Westbrook's future in LA.”

“Westbrook is more likely to be off the Lakers’ active roster by the start of training camp, a source close to the situation told @jovanbuha.”

Constant trade rumors have made Westbrook’s stay in LA almost untenable. With his bitter rival in the lineup, things have only gotten much worse for the former MVP.

If the Lakers can’t move the triple-double king on, they may resort to what the Houston Rockets did with John Wall and buy out his contract.

Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka have repeatedly mentioned that the team will make changes until training camp. The biggest change could be one that will involve the LA Lakers’ embattled point guard.

