LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Cavaliers possibly positioning themselves to target a LeBron James reunion next year, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner should be the Lakers target and more | 29th July, 2022

If the LA Lakers and LeBron James don’t reach an agreement after next season, the Cleveland Cavaliers could try to bring “The King” home. The Akron native previously said during the All-Star weekend that he wasn’t closing his door on a return to Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving would be a splashy signing for the Lakers, but rival executives think Buddy Hield and Myles Turner will be better pieces in the long run. If the purple and gold need to give up two future first-round picks, that would be better suited for the Indiana Pacers duo.

Russell Westbrook’s massive $47 million contract is likely the biggest reason why a trade hasn’t happened yet. However, the Lakers could find a willing partner by next year’s trade deadline when more than half of that salary has been paid for.

The Cleveland Cavaliers could make a play for LA Lakers superstar if an extension doesn’t happen

The Cavs have the necessary cap space and roster to attract "King James." [Photo: Hoops Habit]

LeBron James is already at the tail end of his career and is maximizing his chances of winning another NBA title. He has refused to commit to an extension with the LA Lakers as he wants to leave his options open after next season.

Should he become a free agent, the Cleveland Cavaliers could try to bring “The King” back home. ESPN senior writer Brian Windhorst appeared on ESPN Daily with Pablo Torre and gave his take on the Cavs’ possible interest in James.

“I don’t sense that LeBron wants to leave the Lakers. But I would be remiss to not point out that the Cavs have positioned themselves to have huge salary cap space next summer.

"When LeBron could potentially be a free agent, and they have this growing team. In fact, the team that they have right now is more potent than the team that they had that he returned to in 2014.”

Pablo Torre @PabloTorre On #ESPNDaily @WindhorstESPN talks about calling LeBron’s return to Cleveland, two years before it happened. And we get into Collin Sexton’s contract (🤔) and the hidden dynamics of LeBron returning to the Cavs again (again): open.spotify.com/episode/1se65R… On #ESPNDaily, @WindhorstESPN talks about calling LeBron’s return to Cleveland, two years before it happened. And we get into Collin Sexton’s contract (🤔) and the hidden dynamics of LeBron returning to the Cavs again (again): open.spotify.com/episode/1se65R… https://t.co/FPt9RwpLwv

The Cavaliers will not be losing anyone important if they decide to go after LeBron James after his contract expires with the Lakers. Cleveland, which will have the core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, will be an elite team if the four-time MVP signs there.

NBA insider prefer the Lakers spend their future picks to acquire Myles Turner and Buddy Hield instead of Kyrie Irving

The Indiana Pacers duo of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner could be worth the two future first-round picks the LA Lakers have been holding on to.

The LA Lakers’ refusal to include their two first-round picks has reportedly been the biggest stumbling block in moving Russell Westbrook out of Hollywood. LA is rightfully wary of giving up that precious draft capital as their cupboard is now almost empty.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report surveyed the Westbrook trade landscape among several NBA insiders and brought this up:

“Is Irving—the most talented of the names mentioned—reliable enough for L.A. to rely on?

"The Lakers are pot-committed," the analyst continued, referencing a poker situation where a player lacks leverage after making aggressive early bets. "I'd do those two picks for Buddy and Turner. I like that more than Kyrie. That dude flat-out frightens me. But I'd take him over the pie-in-the-sky-let-Russ-cook option."

The Athletic @TheAthletic



The Pacers want an additional first-round pick added.



More: A potential Lakers trade package sending Russell Westbrook and a first-rounder to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield is currently dead, sources tell @bkravitz The Pacers want an additional first-round pick added.More: theathletic.com/news/lakers-pa… A potential Lakers trade package sending Russell Westbrook and a first-rounder to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield is currently dead, sources tell @bkravitz. The Pacers want an additional first-round pick added.More: theathletic.com/news/lakers-pa… https://t.co/UYVE09502x

A buyout of Russell Westbrook’s colossal $47 million is assumed to be on the card if the Indiana Pacers agree to such a deal. There’s no way Rick Carlisle will insert the former MVP into a young backcourt that looks to be special in the coming years.

Irving should be a sensational move for the LA Lakers, but given his unpredictability and off-court baggage, Hield and Turner may be the better options.

The LA Lakers could wait for next year’s trade deadline to get the best return for Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers may have an easier time moving Russell Westbrook in next year's trade deadline. [Photo: LA Times]

The LA Lakers have been desperately trying to trade Russell Westbrook since this year’s trade deadline. However, one massive obstacle that has stood along the way is the former MVP’s mouth-watering contract. He earned $44 million last season and has already opted into his $47 million deal next season.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, based on his talks with NBA insiders, brought up an anonymous agent’s analysis:

"He'll become easier to trade closer to the deadline [with the Lakers responsible for more than half of his 2022-23 salary]. That's a lot less money for an owner to spend on," the agent said.

"Teams are more realistic on where they stand at that point. Other players become unhappy. Some may become available that [simply] aren't right now."

The NBA landscape could also significantly change halfway into the season. More players will be available for a trade by then, while teams who are looking for more draft capital can acquire Westbrook.

Darvin Ham, meanwhile, will just have to walk the talk as he tries to make the nine-time All-Star more impactful than he was last season.

