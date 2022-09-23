LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Former Lakers head coach could take over the Boston Celtics, GM Rob Pelinka isn’t trading two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers, and more | September 23, 2022

The LA Lakers’ loss could be the Boston Celtics’ gain. After handing out a one-year suspension to Ime Udoka, Boston could sign Frank Vogel to keep the team’s championship hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is still adamant about keeping the Lakers’ two future first-round picks to trade Russell Westbrook. The Indiana Pacers were reportedly willing to let go of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield if the Lakers sweetened the deal with draft capital.

Dennis Schroder’s reunion with the LA Lakers could potentially pay off next season. He could become the Lakers’ X-factor according to an analyst.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as of Sept. 23, 2022:

Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension could pave the way for Frank Vogel to coach the Boston Celtics

A new head coach is guaranteed to man the Boston Celtics’ sidelines following Ime Udoka's one-year suspension. The first-time head coach committed a serious violation of the Celtics’ code of conduct.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla has been named interim head coach, but given the Celtics’ lofty aspirations, the team could look for a veteran leader. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, who has been extensively covering Boston, came up with an intriguing name that LA Lakers fans will be very familiar with.

Mannix tweeted:

“Don't be surprised if Frank Vogel is considered for the Celtics bench. Joe Mazzulla is expected to be elevated, but the staff is thin with head coaching experience. Vogel has a longstanding relationship with Brad Stevens.”

Mazzulla has been an assistant coach with the Celtics since 2019. Prior to that, he had coaching experience in the G-League and Fairmont State, a Division II school. However, guiding the Celtics back to where they want to be could be too much too soon for the youthful coach.

Vogel, on the other hand, is a grizzled veteran who has had the chance to handle the biggest superstars in the NBA. He’s also a defense-first coach, which is in line with the Celtics’ identity. The former LA Lakers coach would bring a ton of experience and a resume that could keep Boston afloat in Udoka’s absence.

GM Rob Pelinka stubbornly refusing to include Lakers’ two future first-round picks to move Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers have reportedly assured LeBron James that they will be aggressive in their pursuit to build a better and deeper roster. LA’s glaring needs heading into training camp are shooting and defense. Most basketball analysts believe that the only way to improve the roster will be to trade Russell Westbrook.

The Indiana Pacers were rumored to be willing to trade two of their players who could address the Lakers’ most obvious weaknesses. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner were reportedly available if the Lakers were willing to attach two future first-round picks in a package centered around Westbrook.

Per The Athletic, the Lakers didn’t budge on their stance on a trade that Laker Nation was hoping would happen:

“The Lakers and Pacers engaged in trade conversations this week per @ShamsCharania.”

“Los Angeles was unwilling to part with two unprotected first-round picks for any deal involving Buddy Hield or Myles Turner.”

If the Lakers falter early into the season, general manager Rob Pelinka may be forced to change his mind about those two future first-round picks.

Dennis Schroder has X-factor potential for the LA Lakers next season

After a sizzling EuroBasket 2022 tournament, Dennis Schroder will be reuniting with LeBron James and the LA Lakers. The German international has been eyeing the Tinseltown squad for months and will be eager to prove his worth to the team.

Jacob Rude of Silver Screen & Roll sees Schroder’s potential impact on a team that is under heavy pressure to redeem itself:

“At 29 years old, Schröder is right in the middle of his physical prime, already a big difference from [Trevor] Ariza or [Dwight] Howard, who hardly resembled their younger versions.”

Rude added:

“If he steps into Los Angeles this time around and replicates his performance from that 2020-21 season with a bit more consistency and 3-point shooting closer to the 38.5% he shot in Oklahoma City in 2019-20, then the Lakers would be ecstatic to get that type of player on a minimum deal.”

Schroder could be the LA Lakers’ sixth man extraordinaire the way he was when he was with the OKC Thunder. He has the experience and skills to lead the team’s second unit.

If Russell Westbrook continues to struggle, Schroder could be the Lakers’ best option to give the team a boost off the bench.

