LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Front office willing to put Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn on the trade block, Big 3 committed to winning a championship together after a phone call, and more - July 19th, 2022

The LA Lakers are in a complicated situation right now and several reports out of Southern California have put out conflicting news.

Numerous rumors suggest that the team is looking to get rid of Russell Westbrook while the official statements from the front office indicate they want to make it work with him. Many rumors imply they want Kyrie Irving but some reports suggest they are not in a position to make a trade.

Moreover, Westbrook and his longtime agent of 14 years parted ways after citing "irreconcilable differences". Thad Foucher, the former agent, stated that he advised Westbrook to stay in Los Angeles and make it work with Darvin Ham but he wanted otherwise. Westbrook, on the other hand, just exercised his player option so orchestrating a trade is difficult as well.

There is a lot of drama surrounding the LA Lakers right now. Let's take a look at a few rumors around the Purple and Gold in the last 24 hours.

Talen Horton-Tucker wants to "tune things up" after Drew League appearance

Talen Horton-Tucker of the LA Lakers in 2021

LeBron James wasn't the only Lakers member who was present at the Drew League this week. Four-year pro Talen Horton-Tucker participated as well and was quite happy with his performance.

The 21-year-old had a subpar campaign with the LA Lakers last season, averaging just 10.0 points, 2.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. He deteriorated in every shooting statistic and is now looking to make a bigger impact on the team next season.

Talen Horton-Tucker ended up with 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block while shooting 5-13 from the field. Although those numbers aren't impressive, THT felt good because his team Hometown Favorites won. But he does want to improve and make shots.

Law Murray 🛢 @LawMurrayTheNU THT says this experience was better because he got a win, but wants to "tune things up" and make shots. 3 didn't fall for him today, but felt good about coming back and contributing overall. THT says this experience was better because he got a win, but wants to "tune things up" and make shots. 3 didn't fall for him today, but felt good about coming back and contributing overall.

Kyrie Irving trade "doubtful" as Brooklyn Nets are not interested in Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

There is reportedly widespread doubt in the NBA if the LA Lakers can orchestrate a package for Kyrie Irving. Many reports have suggested the opposite, as the Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lavish package in exchange for the 7-time All-Star. Most importantly, they aren't interested in Russell Westbrook in any capacity.

Westbrook depreciated his market value after his horrific season in 2021-22. He was visibly a liability for the team and now most teams in the NBA want nothing to do with him, reportedly including the Nets. Hoops Wire's Sam Amico wrote:

"There is plenty of doubt around the NBA whether the Nets would take back Westbrook in an Irving deal. In fact, it is believed the Nets have no interest in Westbrook at all — as a member of the team, or as a buyout candidate."

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Report: ‘Plenty of doubt’ Nets trade Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook as they have no interest in him whatsoever lakersdaily.com/report-plenty-… Report: ‘Plenty of doubt’ Nets trade Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook as they have no interest in him whatsoever lakersdaily.com/report-plenty-…

Rival teams are keeping an eye on Austin Reaves

LeBron James and Austin Reaves (L) of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are trying to bolster their roster and rumors indicate practically no one is untouchable except LeBron James. Recent reports suggest that teams are interested in 24-year-old Austin Reaves. He impressed a lot last season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 31% from deep and 83% from the charity stripe.

Hoops Wire's Sam Amico reported:

"Sources said that several rival teams have expressed in Austin Reaves, the shooting guard who is coming off a promising rookie season."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Several rival teams have expressed interest in Austin Reaves lakersdaily.com/report-several… Report: Several rival teams have expressed interest in Austin Reaves lakersdaily.com/report-several…

LA Lakers' Big 3 are committed to winning a championship together next season

(L-R) LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers on the bench

Several rumors indicate that the relationship between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James is "frosty". The two stars didn't even sit next to or acknowledge each other during a Summer League game. Many Lakers fans are upset over the state of their franchise and the constant rumors that one of their stars is about to depart.

However, Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes reported that James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis got on a phone call together to sort things out. He reported:

"The Los Angeles Lakers' Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

"While the uncertainty of Westbrook's future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they're joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said."

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… Lakers' Big 3 reportedly committed to making it work after phone call: Lakers' Big 3 reportedly committed to making it work after phone call:lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/KxvFTEOsJI

Front office is putting Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn on the market

LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will do whatever it takes to bolster their roster so that another year of LeBron James career doesn't go to waste. They are looking to move several assets around, including their future picks, to assemble a championship-ready roster.

According to Hoops Wire's Sam Amico, the team is adding 21-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker and 26-year-old Kendrick Nunn to the trade block. He reported:

"Multiple reports have said the Lakers are willing to trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn. Neither or both would bring back much in return, though the Lakers would likely have to deal them if they truly want an experienced playoff player."

Kendrick Nunn @nunnbetter_ I hear the noise. Just keep that same energy I hear the noise. Just keep that same energy

