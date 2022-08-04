LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Kyrie Irving's future likely to be determined by Kevin Durant's status, Cavs the team to keep an eye on if LeBron James doesn't sign an extension, and more - August 4th, 2022

The LA Lakers continue to deal with the Russell Westbrook saga as no team seems willing to acquire the nine-time All-Star. He has been linked to numerous teams this summer but no deal has materialized so far.

They are trying to find replacements for the star but it looks like he will start next season with the Purple and Gold. Additionally, many analysts have suggested that moving him at the trade deadline is better than the offseason.

Let's take a look at a few rumors around the LA Lakers in the last 24 hours.

Kendrick Nunn is still not clear for 5-on-5 activities

Kendrick Nunn did not play a single game for the LA Lakers last season and the team kept telling fans that he might return. However, his return kept getting delayed and his rehabilitation process questioned.

What was initially diagnosed as a sprain later turned out to be a bone bruise and he didn't manage to regain fitness all season. The player has now claimed that he is 100% healthy and the fans can expect "consistency" from the 27-year-old.

Absurdly, he is still not clear for full basketball activities and fans are dumbfounded. As per The Athletic's Jovan Buha:

"He hasn’t resumed five-on-five play yet, which is the next big hurdle. It seems like he should be ready to go by the start of training camp, but recovery isn’t always linear."

Kevin Durant's potential meeting with Nets owner will determine whether Kyrie Irving arrives in LA

Kevin Durant is reportedly scheduled to meet with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to discuss his future with the franchise. Many analysts have reported that he might not throw a tantrum if his trade request isn't fulfilled and will essentially say "f**k it" and play next season.

Now, if Durant ultimately decides to stay in Brooklyn, there is little to no chance that Kyrie Irving will be moved. Hence, this potential meeting between owner Tsai and Durant will determine whether Irving joins the LA Lakers. As reported by Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett:

"What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week," the source told Heavy Sports. "He's going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We'll see how that works…I don't see KD being a hard line guy, either. If they can't get a deal done, he's just going to say, '[Expletive] it,' and he'll play — and he'll play hard like he always does."

Cleveland Cavaliers the team to keep an eye on if LeBron James doesn't sign an extension with the LA Lakers

LeBron James is eligible for a two-year extension with the LA Lakers worth $97.1 million but there are speculations regarding whether he will sign it.

The Lakers were abysmal last season and there is a possibility that he might want to take his talents to a title-contending team like he has done so before. He cannot afford to waste another year on a team that isn't challenging for the championship.

Due to the over-38 rule in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the maximum term of the extension can only be two years. Now, if James doesn't sign an extension with the Lakers, ESPN's Bobby Marks believes his former and hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, might enter the sweepstakes. Marks reported:

"Until a James extension is signed in Los Angeles, the Cleveland Cavaliers should be a team to keep an eye on next offseason."

