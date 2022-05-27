LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Several NBA execs are wary of dealing with LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka who felt he can’t be trusted, Indiana Pacers sharpshooter remains a possible target for LA and more | 27th May 2022

Talks about how LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka being untrustworthy always seem to be lurking within the vicinity of the NBA. This could be one crucial reason why opposing teams are taking extra steps before dealing with the Lakers' front office.

The Buddy Hield to the Lakers rumors have persisted. L.A. could have had the combo guard/forward had they stuck to their original plans instead of lusting for Russell Westbrook. The Lakers are still looking at the possibility of adding the sharpshooter to their roster.

Zach LaVine to the LA Lakers could be another pipe dream that Laker Nation should just let go of. ESPN cap maestro Bobby Marks explained why it’s almost mathematically impossible to bring the All-Star guard to Hollywood.

LA Lakers navigating around how rival NBA executives look at GM Rob Pelinka

Rob Pelinka has plenty on his plate in the offseason for the LA Lakers to bounce back from a disastrous season. [Photo: ESPN]

GM Rob Pelinka and the LA Lakers are deep in their thorough search for Frank Vogel’s replacement to coach the team. They’re also looking at every possible option on how to use Russell Westbrook next season if he stays or if he can be the center of a trade package.

The Lakers front office is also desperately looking to construct a better supporting cast for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This season’s role players had their moments, but they weren’t good enough when the lights were brightest.

Adding a wrench to the already challenging scenarios is how rival team executives deal with Rob Pelinka. Ethan Strauss wrote an intriguing piece on some of the LA Lakers’ most pressing concerns next season, including a noteworthy take on Pelinka, stating:

“I’ve spoken with people who’ve worked under Pelinka and they don’t believe that his assurances, public or private, have much bearing on future plans.”

If that’s true or if that has always been true, then Jeanie Buss is putting the Lakers at a serious disadvantage.

Buddy Hield could still be in the Lakers’ crosshairs

The Lakers already had a deal in place for Buddy Hield on the table before going with Russell Westbrook. [Photo: Twitter]

Had the LA Lakers not caved into LeBron James’ alleged push, Buddy Hield would have been wearing purple and gold this season. Instead of grabbing the versatile shooter, they went for Russell Westbrook, who was an obvious misfit alongside James and Anthony Davis.

Hield is now with the Indiana Pacers as part of a trade package that also sent Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for former All-Star Domantas Sabonis. The Lakers’ plan of getting Hield is possibly still alive.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley elaborated on his analysis of the situation, writing:

“If L.A. instead plans a summer blockbuster around Russell Westbrook and draft picks, then it needs to find players who better complement LeBron James. A net-shredder such as Buddy Hield would be perfect.”

Trading Russell Westbrook isn’t the easiest thing for the Lakers to accomplish in the summer. Besides sweetening a potential trade with a future first-round draft pick, they may have to eat a few bad contracts along the way.

If Hield and another piece allow them to maximize LeBron James’ championship window, they may just swing for it.

Acquiring Zach LaVine is a near mathematical impossibility for the LA Lakers

Zach LaVine to the LA Lakers is nearly impossible due to the CBA and salary cap restrictions. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

Zach LaVine lives in L.A. but his presence in Hollywood quickly sparked rumors that it could be related to his free agency. The All-Star guard only added fuel to the fire when he told the media that he’s “always been a big fan.”

Acquiring LaVine would send Laker Nation into a frenzy, bombarding social media with guarantees that the 2023 NBA title is already in the bag. Not so quickly, according to NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, who practically dismissed the idea that LaVine will play for the Lakers.

“I just think the CBA makes it really hard because we're playing around with the trade machine and I understand Russell Westbrook's contract in the 40s and Zach Lavine's next contract, which you know, around 36 million, and you can get within 125% of it.”

Marks further elaborated on his initial explanation, stating:

“But what happens is, whenever a guy signs a new contract and assigning trade, and it's for 120%, more of his previous salary, the NBA uses 50% of that salary in the trade. … So it's a complicated rule, so it makes it highly complicated, makes it highly unlikely.”

Jeanie Buss, however, has promised to be better next season, so anything is possible.

