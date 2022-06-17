LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Team unwilling to meet Rockets' asking price for Eric Gordon, Gary Trent Jr. could become a possibility if a 1st round pick is attatched to the package and more | 17th June 2022

Long-rumored LA Lakers target Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets could still be too inexpensive for the purple and gold franchise. Houston is reportedly adamant about making a trade only if a future first-round pick is involved, which is something the Lakers have stubbornly refused.

The Lakers' quest for a reliable 3-and-D guy could be answered via a trade with the Toronto Raptors for Gary Trent Jr. If LA are willing to let go of the draft capital, Toronto may be interested.

LA may have long been eliminated this season, but several Lakers legends are just as invested. James Worthy had a field day trolling former basketball rival and good friend Cedric Maxwell as the Boston Celtics lost in the finals.

The LA Lakers will have to include a future first-round pick to pry Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will only enage in trade talks involving Eric Gordon if a future first-round pick is in the mix. [Photo: Chron]

The Houston Rockets look set to go on a full rebuild mode starting next season. They just traded center Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks on a package centered around the 26th pick of the 2022 draft.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer had this to say on the “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast about the Rockets’ asking price for Gordon:

“After trading Christian Wood for its steady asking price of a first-round pick, Houston is still seeking a first-rounder for Eric Gordon, per sources.”

We’ll have more trade, draft and free agency talk on callin.com/link/DQObCWDTXR After trading Christian Wood for its steady asking price of a first-round pick, Houston is still seeking a first-rounder for Eric Gordon, per sources.We’ll have more trade, draft and free agency talk on @getcallin tomorrow at 4:30 ET with @Trysta_Krick After trading Christian Wood for its steady asking price of a first-round pick, Houston is still seeking a first-rounder for Eric Gordon, per sources.We’ll have more trade, draft and free agency talk on @getcallin tomorrow at 4:30 ET with @Trysta_Krick: callin.com/link/DQObCWDTXR

The LA Lakers sniffed around Gordon’s availability before this year’s trade deadline. GM Rob Pelinka balked at the price and may continue to do so. If an exchange were to happen, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a future pick should at least be on the cards.

theathletic.com/3075329/2022/0… “As for destinations for Houston’s assets, I’ll start with an easy one: Eric Gordon in L.A. The Lakers can offer Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn, as well as a future second or two (I can’t see the Lakers adding a first to this package), …” “As for destinations for Houston’s assets, I’ll start with an easy one: Eric Gordon in L.A. The Lakers can offer Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn, as well as a future second or two (I can’t see the Lakers adding a first to this package), …”theathletic.com/3075329/2022/0…

LA, however, will reportedly include “THT” in a trade only if they can get an All-Star caliber player in return. Eric Gordon is not that type of player. The Lakers will have several options available, but the kicker will always have more draft capital, which they are not willing to let go.

LA's coveted 3-and-D guy could be in Toronto

Gary Trent Jr. could be the 3-and-D specialist the LA Lakers are desperately in need of. [Photo: NBA.com]

One of the LA Lakers’ most glaring needs last season was a combo guard/forward who can stretch the floor and play good defense. They hoped Trevor Ariza would nail that role again, but he was too injury-prone and seemed to have lost a step.

Former head coach Frank Vogel tried to slot in Stanley Johnson, who was a good defender but didn’t have the requisite shooting. Austin Reaves took his turn, but his defense was not equal to his playmaking and shooting.

The Toronto Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. could be what they’re looking for if the LA Lakers are willing to pay the price. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com had this to report on the Lakers’ potential play for the Raptors’ 3-and-D guy:

“The pick is the key thing, if the Raptors think that pick is going to be valuable, and it might very well be, then it makes some sense. Horton-Tucker and Nunn, you assume he is going to play again and be a pretty good bargain.”

The Raptors Den @TheRaptorsDen The LA Lakers have shown interest in Gary Trent Jr. what are your Thoughts? The LA Lakers have shown interest in Gary Trent Jr. what are your Thoughts? https://t.co/Mhr0wv290p

Deveney's report continued:

“The Raptors like Horton-Tucker, remember they wanted him in the Kyle Lowry deal that fell through with the Lakers. It is hard to say what kind of future Trent is going to have there if they’ll pay him. So if they can get assets back now, it is something to explore.”

Lakers legend James Worthy trolls former nemesis and good friend Cedric Maxwell after the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals loss

James Worthy had a blast trolling Cedric Maxwell after the Boston Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors. [Photo: YouTube]

Some rivalries last through the years. That is certainly the case between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics, who both have 18 NBA championships raised above their respective ceilings.

LA were in danger of getting left behind yet again had Boston come through to win the championship series against the Golden State Warriors.

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-ce… The Lakers-Celtics analyst rivalry between James Worthy and Cedric Maxwell is alive and well. The Lakers-Celtics analyst rivalry between James Worthy and Cedric Maxwell is alive and well.lakersnation.com/lakers-news-ce… https://t.co/ilzduytPOF

When the Celtics took a 2-1 series lead, Cedric Maxwell had a grand time taking a shot at James Worthy, the iconic LA Lakers forward. Three games later, the tables have incredibly turned as the Warriors won three straight games to win another NBA title.

Worthy enjoyed every bit of what he had to ask his colleague:

“What happened? @cedricmaxwell81”

The photo in the tweet shows the 1988 NBA Finals MVP using the choke sign to take a dig at the Celtics’ collapse. He finished off the trolling with a “good night” that featured Steph Curry in the background.

Golden State’s win pushed them to 7 titles, the most in the NBA for a team not called the Celtics or the Lakers.

