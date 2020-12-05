LA Lakers Schedule: 5 Key match-ups from the first half of 2020-21 NBA season

The NBA has now announced the fixtures for the first half of the 2020-21 season and all eyes are on the LA Lakers schedule. The Purple and Gold will have the shortest offseason alongside fellow finalists Miami Heat so it'll be interesting to see the shape that they are in once the new campaign commences.

LA Lakers Schedule: Key games from the 2020-21 season

The LA Lakers are undoubtedly the favorites to win it all again. They've made some huge moves in the offseason and as such, will be hoping to dominate proceedings despite the loaded nature of the Western Conference.

Several match-ups will be indicators of just how close LeBron James and co. are to the aforementioned expectations. On that note, let us look at the five most important games from LA Lakers' schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season.

#1 LA Clippers vs LA Lakers (December 22, 2020)

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The much-hyped battle of LA was clearly won by the Purple and Gold last season. But much has transpired since. The LA Clippers are seeking redemption and there wouldn't be a better way to put the league on notice than upsetting the defending champs on opening night.

For the LA Lakers also, this will be a game about setting the record straight. Their cross-town rivals held the edge during the regular season last time and they wouldn't want this to become a common occurrence.

#2 Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers (December 25, 2020)

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James has easily been the greatest NBA player over the last 10 years but there's a new kid on the block coming for his crown. Luka Doncic did some unimaginable things during his sophomore season and is expected to feature in the MVP race again.

Luka Doncic put up 27 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB & 3 STL to lead the Dallas Mavericks to the #NBASundays win against the Los Angeles Lakers 🐎 pic.twitter.com/OOkrg3pnl9 — NBA UK (@NBAUK) December 2, 2019

More than just a battle of two superstars, this game will be about the experienced LA Lakers taking on the young and rising Dallas Mavericks. Their performance here would be a marker of just how good Frank Vogel's men are against sides that arguably have more bounce than them on paper.

#3 Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers (January 18, 2021)

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

For the first time in several years, LeBron James will enter a contest against Stephen Curry with the former's side being favored to win it. The Cleveland Cavaliers did pull off the magical to win the 2016 NBA Finals but for the majority of the rivalry between these two superstars, Curry's teams have held the upper hand.

LeBron would want to remind the first-ever unanimous MVP that the Western Conference now belongs to the LA Lakers. At the same time, the game would act as a first-hand experience of just how good the Golden State Warriors are likely to be this season.

#4 LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks (January 21, 2021)

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

The Milwaukee Bucks have improved significantly on paper by trading for Jrue Holiday during the offseason. They've flattered to deceive in two consecutive postseasons but Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. will be the favorites to win the East once again.

Milwaukee Bucks' offseason acquisitions:



Jrue Holiday

DJ Augustin

Bryn Forbes

Bobby Portis

Torrey Craig

Nik Stauskas

Jordan Nwora

Sam Merrill

Mamadi Diakite

Jaylen Adams pic.twitter.com/c8zl3VRRf0 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 26, 2020

This would be the perfect opportunity to gauge the quality of the Bucks considering that the two teams could face off in the ultimate series next summer. It will also be a contest between the MVP finalists from this year.

#5 Miami Heat vs LA Lakers (February 20, 2021)

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

This fixture from the LA Lakers schedule holds significant importance beyond basketball reasons. Many believe that the Purple and Gold managed to beat the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals only because they weren't fully fit. This would be the perfect opportunity for LeBron and co. to silence the naysayers.

This would also be Avery Bradley's return to the Staples Center. The former Laker declined his player option for the 2020-21 season before signing a two-year deal with Miami.

