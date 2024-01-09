LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 9, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at home. The Lakers hit peak form about a month ago when they won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament behind a 7-0 run. However, it's all gone downhill for the 17x champions.

The Lakers have lost 10 of their last 14 games. They were two games below the .500 mark before snapping their four-game losing streak in a 106-103 win over the in-form LA Clippers. The Lakers are no 18-19, 10th in the Western Conference.

The game against the Raptors is their fourth consecutive outing at Crypto.com Arena. They have gone 1-2 amid this five-game homestand, so the next two are must-win games for LeBron James and Co. Ending the homestand with a winning record could spark a turnaround for Darvin Ham's team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers injury report for Jan. 9, 2024

The Lakers' injury report includes Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Gabe Vincent. Vincent is out for multiple weeks after undergoing knee surgery. Hachimura, who has missed the last three games because of a calf strain, is upgraded to doubtful. LeBron is questionable with a left ankle injury, while Davis is probable with a left ankle sprain.

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 9, 2024

The Lakers have introduced three starting lineups with all players healthy. Their most recent one saw Austin Reaves re-enter the starting unit for Jarred Vanderbilt.

Reaves is the starting point guard, paired with Cam Reddish in the backcourt. Taurean Prince continues to play at the three, while LeBron James has moved back to the power forward position alongside Anthony Davis, who continues to man the five.

D'Angelo Russell is playing the sixth-man role, running the second unit alongside Christian Wood. Max Christie and Vanderbilt have played significant minutes since the starting lineup changes. Hachimura's potential return could see him take up Wood's minutes again. The Lakers' new two-way signing Skylar Mayes could see some minutes, too, with the team missing Gabe Vincent.

Here's what the LA Lakers' starting lineup and depth chart for Tuesday's game against the Raptors looks like:

Point guards Austin Reaves D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Cam Reddish Dylan Windler Skylar Mayes Small forwards Taurean Prince Max Christie Maxwell Lewis Power forwards LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Rui Hachimura Centers Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

LA Lakers expected to be active at the trade deadline

The LA Lakers entered the 2023-24 NBA season as one of the deepest teams. That seemed like the case earlier. But of late, the Lakers seem to need reinforcements. Their shooting remains a concern, while the need for another guard is more evident than ever after Gabe Vincent's injury.

D'Angelo Russell has been streaky with his production. It's alarming, considering the Lakers viewed him as a third option behind LeBron and Davis. Austin Reaves has filled that role, but the Lakers still need an additional ball-handler for their second unit as insurance for an off-night for Reaves or Russell.

The Lakers have been linked to star names like Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray, but it remains to be seen if they continue to prioritize depth over going top-heavy.