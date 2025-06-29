  • home icon
LA Lakers Summer League 2025 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jun 29, 2025 14:41 GMT
Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) walks back to the bench during the second half against the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) walks back to the bench during the second half against the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The LA Lakers' summer league journey will begin on July 10, as they participate in four games in Las Vegas. However, before their games in Nevada, the Lakers will participate in the California Classic at the Chase Center.

In the 2025 NBA draft, the Lakers initially held the 55th pick but traded with the Chicago Bulls to acquire the 45th pick, offering cash considerations in the deal.

They then made another trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to move up to the 36th pick, again using a cash deal. With this pick, they drafted Adou Thiero from Arkansas, who was their only selection in the draft.

However, the Lakers did add a few undrafted prospects to their roster, most notably NCAA scoring champion Eric Dixon, who signed a two-way contract. Furthermore, they also signed guards RJ Davis and Augustus Marčiulionis and Texas forward Arthur Kaluma to Exhibit 10 deals.

Despite a relatively quiet draft, LA will be yearning to start their summer league journey with the team featuring some exciting young talents. The Lakers (50-32) finished third in the West but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

A lack of depth was a big reason behind this early exit, and the Lakers will be hoping to uncover a few gems during this tourney.

LA Lakers 2025 summer league roster

The LA Lakers' 2025 summer league roster will feature a mix of undrafted talents, sophomore players and G-League players.

The summer league roster is as follows:

PlayerPosition
RJ DavisPG
Ty JohnsonPG
Augustus MarčiulionisPG
Bronny JamesSG
Ethan TaylorSG
Dalton KnechtSF
Adou ThieroSF
Eric DixonPF
Arthur KalumaPF
Sam MennengaPF
Jullian ReesePF
Trey JemisonC
A few notable names on the roster include two-way players Bronny James and Trey Jemison, sophomore forward Dalton Knecht and rookie Adou Thiero.

From the undrafted pool, Eric Dixon will be one to keep an eye on, while Angel Reese's brother, Julian Reese, is a part of the roster, too.

LA Lakers 2025 summer league schedule

The LA Lakers will begin their summer league campaign in the California Classic at the Chase Center. This three-day tourney will feature the Spurs, the Warriors and the Heat and will take place between July 5-8.

DateTime (PT)Matchup
Saturday, July 512:30 p.mWarriors vs. Lakers
Sunday, July 63:30 p.m.Spurs vs. Lakers
Tuesday, July 8TBDHeat vs. Lakers
After participating in the California Classic, the Lakers will head to Vegas, where they are slated to play four games. In their first game, they will face Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks before playing the Pelicans, Clippers and the Celtics.

DateTime (PT)Matchup
July 105:00 p.m.Lakers vs Mavericks
July 125:30 p.mLakers vs Pelicans
July 147:30 p.m.Lakers vs Clippers
July 176:00 p.m.Lakers vs Celtics

If they are to top their group, they will feature in a semi-final and a final, which will be played on July 19 and July 20, respectively.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Ribin Peter
