LA Lakers Summer League 2025 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The LA Lakers' summer league journey will begin on July 10, as they participate in four games in Las Vegas. However, before their games in Nevada, the Lakers will participate in the California Classic at the Chase Center.
In the 2025 NBA draft, the Lakers initially held the 55th pick but traded with the Chicago Bulls to acquire the 45th pick, offering cash considerations in the deal.
They then made another trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to move up to the 36th pick, again using a cash deal. With this pick, they drafted Adou Thiero from Arkansas, who was their only selection in the draft.
However, the Lakers did add a few undrafted prospects to their roster, most notably NCAA scoring champion Eric Dixon, who signed a two-way contract. Furthermore, they also signed guards RJ Davis and Augustus Marčiulionis and Texas forward Arthur Kaluma to Exhibit 10 deals.
Despite a relatively quiet draft, LA will be yearning to start their summer league journey with the team featuring some exciting young talents. The Lakers (50-32) finished third in the West but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
A lack of depth was a big reason behind this early exit, and the Lakers will be hoping to uncover a few gems during this tourney.
LA Lakers 2025 summer league roster
The LA Lakers' 2025 summer league roster will feature a mix of undrafted talents, sophomore players and G-League players.
The summer league roster is as follows:
A few notable names on the roster include two-way players Bronny James and Trey Jemison, sophomore forward Dalton Knecht and rookie Adou Thiero.
From the undrafted pool, Eric Dixon will be one to keep an eye on, while Angel Reese's brother, Julian Reese, is a part of the roster, too.
LA Lakers 2025 summer league schedule
The LA Lakers will begin their summer league campaign in the California Classic at the Chase Center. This three-day tourney will feature the Spurs, the Warriors and the Heat and will take place between July 5-8.
After participating in the California Classic, the Lakers will head to Vegas, where they are slated to play four games. In their first game, they will face Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks before playing the Pelicans, Clippers and the Celtics.
If they are to top their group, they will feature in a semi-final and a final, which will be played on July 19 and July 20, respectively.
