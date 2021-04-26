LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James ramps up rehab, shares latest workout video on Instagram

NBA legend and LA Lakers ace LeBron James posted a minute-long clip of his return to individual training earlier today. LeBron James suffered an ankle injury on March 20th in the Lakers’ loss against the Atlanta Hawks over a month ago.

The 4xMVP was believed to be “weeks away” from a return just seven days ago. Head Coach Frank Vogel revealed that LeBron James recently returned to “light training” although no specific date for his return has been listed as yet.

LeBron James posts first training video since ankle injury on Instagram

LeBron James posted the following clip on Instagram earlier today, ie. 26th April 2021. The NBA legend can be seen engaging in a light running workout on a basketball court. The clip was accompanied by a caption hinting at his NBA return, as innumerable fans rushed to congratulate the superstar.

LeBron James' injury came as a result of a dive from Atlanta Hawks guard Solomon Hill, who landed on the LA Lakers star's ankle. James did not leave the court immediately and made a 3-pointer before deciding to hobble off.

The LA Lakers have had a fair amount of struggles since his injury and have dropped to 6th in the NBA Western Conference. They have a 7-11 record since he suffered the injury against the Atlanta Hawks on 20th March.

The Lakers’ troubles have been compounded due to Anthony Davis’ Achilles injury. The big man recently returned and has played in two games, but is still some way away from returning to full fitness. Regardless, LeBron James’ latest post suggests that he will be ready to return to the NBA sooner than expected.

Appreciate the love @FHS_GoPats Orlando for allowing me to use the facilities. 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑 #GoPats — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 26, 2021

The 4-time NBA champion also thanked the “Freedom High School” for letting him train at their on-campus court. James posted the above tweet and tagged the official Twitter account of the high school located in Morganton, North Carolina.