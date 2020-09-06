Over the storied history of the LA Lakers, there have been many great scorers who have led the team to Championships. Many legendary players like Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have been at the helm of the LA Lakers in their glory days. In this article, we take a look at the top 5 best shooting guards of all time for the LA Lakers.

Who are the LA Lakers' top 5 best shooting guards of all time?

The LA Lakers have been home to some of the greatest shooting guards the game has seen. Let us find out who the top 5 best shooting guards of all time for the LA Lakers are.

#5 Michael Cooper (1978-1990)

Michael Cooper in action for the LA Lakers [Credits: Lakers Nation]

In fifth place on this list of the LA Lakers' top 5 best shooting guards of all time is Michael Cooper of the 'Showtime' Lakers. Cooper was part of the squad that won 5 NBA titles in the 1980s. Despite coming off the bench for the LA Lakers, he made a great impact in crucial games.

Michael Cooper is considered to be one of the best defensive guards of his time, and earned praise from his teammates and opponents alike. He was a part of the NBA All-Defensive team 8 times with 5 appearances in the first team. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1987.

Advertisement

#4 Gail Goodrich (1965-68 and 1970-76)

Gail Goodrich in the 1970s for the LA Lakers [Credits: Lakers Nation]

Gail Goodrich is the fourth on this list of great shooting guards for the LA Lakers. While many remember the great Jerry West, we must not forget the contributions of Goodrich in the LA Lakers Championship run in 1972, where he was a starter alongside West.

At 6' 1'', Gail Goodrich was not your typical tall guard. Despite being 'Stumpy' as Elgin Baylor would call him, Goodrich was an excellent scorer and has a career average of over 18 points a game. His career accolades include 5 All-Star selections and an All-NBA selection as well.

Also Read: LeBron James NBA Finals appearances - Ranked

#3 Byron Scott (1983-93 and 1996-97)

Byron Scott is third on our list of LA Lakers' top 5 best shooting guards [Credits: Basketball Society]

In third place on this list is the great Byron Scott. Scott was another member of the 'Showtime' Lakers and won 3 Championships with them. He was the starting point guard for the LA Lakers for most of the 1980s.

Scott was a great presence on the offensive end alongside the great Magic Johnson. Scott was also a great defensive player who could grab the steals that would initiate the fast breaks that the 'Showtime' Lakers ran. Scott was a great all-round player whose contribution to the LA Lakers' 1980s runs can never be forgotten.

#2 Jerry West (1960-1974)

Jerry West in purple and gold uniform [Credits: Laker Nation]

Jerry West is a name that is synonymous with the LA Lakers organisation. During his illustrious career with the LA Lakers, Jerry West led them to the 1972 NBA title.

"From the other side of the midcourt stripe!"



On this date 50 years ago... Jerry West sent Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Finals to OT. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/eHQyIH8ELy — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 29, 2020

West was well known for his all-round abilities on the basketball court, and was said to have the one of the fastest jump shots at the tie. He also made a name for himself for being a clutch shooter down the stretch. West was also a handful on the defensive end of the floor, and often got steals and blocked shots.

His individual accolades include 14 All-Star appearances - every year of his career. He also made the All-NBA Defensive team 5 times. By the end of his career, Jerry West averaged a whopping 27 points and 6.7 assists a game.

Despite all of Jerry West's greatness, there is one man above him who we think is the greatest shooting guard to have ever played for the LA Lakers.

#1 Kobe Bryant (1996-2016)

Kobe Bryant tops out list of top shooting guards for the LA Lakers

Kobe Bryant takes first place on this list of the LA Lakers' top 5 best shooting guards of all time, narrowly ahead of the second placed Jerry West. His career with the LA Lakers saw them achieve the greatest heights of NBA success as they won 5 Championships.

On an individual note, Kobe Bryant shattered record after record in the NBA during his time with LA Lakers. Over his 20 years with the LA Lakers, Kobe was lethal on the offensive end of the floor and a master of all types of shots. He averaged 25 points and 4.7 assists a game over the course of his career.

Kobe was also a very skilful defensive guard. He made it to the All-NBA Defensive first team 9 times in his career. His all-round skill led him to being the MVP of the league in 2008 and one of the greatest players in the 2000s.

Kobe Bryant will forever be remembered as one of the greatest shooting guards to have ever played for the LA Lakers.

Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers: Top 5 head coaches of all time