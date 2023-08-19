LA Lakers' Top 5 Highly Anticipated Games of 2023-24 NBA Season, you can pick this up next

The LA Lakers 2023-24 NBA released schedule has fans eager to see several high-profile events, rematches, and showcases. From the inaugural NBA Cup to Christmas Day showdowns and plenty of high-stake rematches leading up to the playoffs, anticipation is at an all-time high.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five most highly-anticipated games of the 2023-24 season for the Lakers.

#5 - LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Date: November 14, 2023

Location: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

When the Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies squared off in the NBA Playoffs, things got chippy, to say the least. The game saw plenty of trash talk from both sides that many believe spawned a new rivalry. The team will meet on November 14th for the In-Season Tournament; however, Ja Morant will be suspended for the game.

#4 - LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics

Date: December 25th, 2023

Location: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

The Lakers vs. the Celtics is one of the oldest rivalries in NBA history. With both teams eager to return to their former glory, and given the high-profile Christmas Day matchup, this game is sure to set sparks to the stadium.

#3 - LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Date: January 27th, 2024

Location: Chase Center - San Francisco

Fans will have to wait until after the new year to see the Lakers and the Warriors collide once more. Given the storied rivalry between LeBron James and the Warriors, and the Lakers eliminating the Warriors in the 2022-23 playoffs, this game will be something worth watching.

#2 - LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

Date: November 5th, 2023

Location: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles

Every time the Lakers and the Clippers matchup, fans are in for something spectacular. With the LA Clippers ready to enter this season at full strength, November's Battle for LA is sure to be memorable.

#1 - LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Date: October 24th, 2023

Location: Ball Arena - Denver

The Lakers will begin their season in the biggest way possible, by matching up with the Denver Nuggets, who swept them in the Western Conference Finals. After a disappointing end to the season, LA will surely want to start this season off on a high note.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)