'Bron was dunking like the rim had killed his dog' - LA Lakers veteran Jared Dudley releases book with never-seen-before insight into the NBA bubble

Last season saw the resurgence of the LA Lakers as they claimed their 17th Championship ring and firmly re-established themselves as the side to beat for the 2020-21 campaign. As the Lakers remain favorites to defend their title, fans of the league have been given an intriguing insight into the franchise's run to the finals from veteran forward Jared Dudley.

Dudley's book was released on Audible and discusses the LA Lakers time in the bubble and what drove his side to win yet another title, including the intense focus displayed by leaders LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LA Lakers took rivals' confidence personally in the bubble to fuel Championship run

Jared Dudley celebrates three for Los Angeles Lakers

On Tuesday, Jared Dudley released an utterly intriguing book that takes NBA fans inside the LA Lakers' bubble journey and the veteran's experience winning his first championship ring. Jared Dudley, now 35, broke down what fuelled the Lakers' rivalry with their city partners during the season and helped to stoke the determination the team needed to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The LA Lakers took personal offence at first to the billboards around the city of Los Angeles that displayed Clippers star Kawhi Leonard with a crown. However, the bitterness felt toward their rivals soon grew when opposing Clippers players stated they were the side to beat - in particular, Paul George.

"We think it’s disrespectful for Paul George, who hasn’t won, to put himself on the level of Bron and AD. This motivates us. When we see those guys around the compound, we don’t really kick it with them. The one exception of course is Markieff, whose twin brother, Marcus, is on the Clippers. This probably keeps tensions from boiling over."

It appears then that the LA Lakers really did have beef with the Clippers that went beyond merely their shared city. Paul George ultimately struggled for form in the playoffs and the Clippers flattered to deceive after finishing second in the West during the regular season.

Therefore, fans never got to see how the rivalry would have played out had the two sides met in the Western Conference Finals. However, there is hope that this year could be different, with both sides dominating the West once again and Paul George playing with a point to prove.

The Clippers confidence was just one factor that fuelled the LA Lakers' domination on their run to the championship title. Jared Dudley also spoke about LeBron James and Anthony Davis' determination in their NBA Finals matchup against Miami Heat. Listening to Jared Dudley describe the way in which the Lakers' two leaders locked in is fascinating, as well as hilarious, and is well worth the $1.99.

Jared Dudley described James and Davis' actions in Game 6 of the Finals in vivid fashion:

"'Bron was dunking like the rim had killed his dog. AD is fighting for rebounds like they are the last rebounds he is going to see."

Finals MVP LeBron James finished with a triple-double performance in Game 6 of the #NBAFinals to give the LA Lakers its 17th franchise championship. https://t.co/mbS38GMfpu pic.twitter.com/oI6KdcBCmt — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 12, 2020

The LA Lakers thoroughly deserved their 17th Championship last season and with Jared Dudley's book, fans now have more evidence as to what goes on behind-the-scenes and the psychological impact determined winners such as LeBron can have on a team.

Their consistency has run on into this season as, even with the shortened offseason period, they have still dominated the West and sit one loss behind Utah Jazz at the top. As if fans of the league needed any more examples of LeBron and AD's leadership and excellence, Jared Dudley's book suggests that the LA Lakers dominance is sure to continue for years to come.