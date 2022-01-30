LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will meet the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in the ongoing 2021-22 NBA season on Sunday. In their last clash, Malik Monk and LeBron James combined for 61 points to thwart the Hawks 134-118 at home. In fact, in their last five contests, the Purple and Gold have gone on to win four. However, considering Atlanta's current groove and the Lakers' slump, things may very well be different this time around.

The Lakers are ranked ninth in the Western Conference with a 24-26 record. They come into this game following back-to-back defeats. In their most recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Westbrook exploded for a season-high 35 points to try and will the LeBron and Anthony Davis-less Lakers to victory, but ultimately came up short.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's record is very similar to that of Los Angeles'. They sit 10th in the Eastern conference with 23 wins and 25 losses. But unlike their upcoming opponents, they are on a six-game winning streak. Their current momentum may very well be the reason they upset a Lakers team that has grown accustomed to losing.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Anthony Davis, who returned to play after missing 17 consecutive games due to an MCL sprain, played only two games following his return and was again sidelined because of a sore wrist. He has been marked as questionable against the Hawks and his availability for the game will depend on his status leading up to the game.

Furthermore, James, who is undoubtedly the team's best player, will remain inactive for the third game in a row with an injured left knee. James' contribution on the offensive end is substantial and his absence is sure to impact the Lakers' scoring on Sunday.

Player Name Status Reason Russell Westbrook Probable Wrist Malik Monk Probable Groin Anthony Davis Questionable Wrist LeBron James Out Knee Kendrick Nunn Out Knee

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young, one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA, is a key player for the Hawks. However, it seems that his availability for the upcoming game still remains under in question, due to hip soreness. Young is currently averaging 27.5 points and 9.2 assists per game. Forward De'Andre Hunter has also been listed as questionable going into Sunday.

Player Name Status Reason Trae Young Questionable Hip De'Andre Hunter Questionable Ankle

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The Lakers will have Russell Westbrook on the court. He will, statistically, be their best attacker if Anthony Davis is assessed to be unfit to play tomorrow. Regardless, Westbrook will start alongside Avery Bradley in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, Talen Horton-Tucker will most likely start in LeBron James' stead. Stanley Johnson will continue his ongoing stint as a starter and join Dwight Howard in the frontcourt.

Atlanta Hawks

With Trae marked as questionable, there is a high chance he may not play on Sunday. If that is indeed the case, then Delon Wright will start as the team's point guard. Atlanta lacks depth in point position and will have to make do with Wright, who has only started 4 games this season. He will play alongside Bojan Bogdanovic in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's frontcourt will feature Kevin Huerter and John Collins as the forward-tandem alongside Clint Capela at center. Capela is the Hawks' leading rebounder and is currently averaging 12.5 rebounds per game.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker | Power Forward - Stanley Johnson | Center - Dwight Howard.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Delon Wright | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

