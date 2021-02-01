LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with an enticing matchup between the LA Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Monday.

The LA Lakers have been on a tear this campaign and will enter this contest with an impressive 15-6 season record. The men in purple and gold dropped games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons. But they bounced back with a 96-95 win in their last outing against their old rivals, the Boston Celtics.

The LA Lakers' top duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the effort with 21 and 27 points respectively in that game. Overall, the team had five players scoring in double digits for their 15th win of the season. The 36-year-old LeBron James is playing stellar basketball this campaign and is showing no signs of slowing down.

With this victory, LeBron James passes Lakers great Derek Fisher for 8th on the NBA's all-time wins list.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are teeming with raw talent and have been one of the most exciting teams this campaign. They enter this contest with a respectable 10-9 record on the season.

In their last outing, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Wizards in a 116-100 game-time decision. Trae Young exploded for a 41-point performance and also added five assists and three rebounds. Clint Capela was a beast on the boards too, raking in 14 boards to go with 13 points on the night.

With both teams coming off wins, their matchup on Monday could be a high scoring affair.

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks Injury updates

The LA Lakers' Jared Dudley (calf) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (knee) have been ruled out for the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (quadriceps) have been listed as questionable for Monday night's game but could suit up. The LA Lakers' top duo has played through pain several times this season.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game:



O. Okongwu (left Achilles soreness): Probable

T. Young (left knee soreness): Probable



B. Bogdanovic: Out

K. Dunn: Out

D. Hunter: Out pic.twitter.com/dCAipq4sgD — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have had some injury-related concerns, as D'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been sidelined for an extended period.

The team will have to rely heavily on Young and Capela in their matchup with the defending champions. Moreover, Onyeka Okongwu and Trae Young are being monitored on a day-to-day basis but could suit up for Monday night's game against the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel could continue to give more game-time to his preferred starting-five this season.

Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (KCP) are expected to resume their roles in the backcourt. KCP went for 0 points in his previous outing and could be eager to bounce back with a double-digit performance.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis should feature as the two forwards against the Atlanta Hawks. Marc Gasol could come in at the center position but could have his hands full against the red-hot Clint Capella.

The LA Lakers have been efficient at both ends of the floor this season. They are second in defensive and fourth in offensive rankings this season.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks could be short-handed in the absence of two of their top contributors, D'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Trae Young and Kevin Huerter are expected to come in as the two guards in the backcourt.

Danilo Gallinari and John Collins should feature as the two forwards. However, they could come up against arguably the best duo in the association - King James and 'The Brow' Anthony Davis.

The in-form Clint Capella may cause trouble under the rim and look to take advantage of Gasol with his superior athleticism.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Danilo Gallinari, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.