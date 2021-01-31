LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Continuing their road trip, the LA Lakers head to State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The LA Lakers' perfect winning streak away from home ended at the hands of the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers. However, their last outing was a success, as they beat their long-time rivals - Boston Celtics - by one point on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21..

Date & Time: Monday, February 1st, 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, February 2nd, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks are having a good season so far, making a 10-9 start and looking good for the postseason.

Their star point guard, Trae Young is leading the team in minutes played, points and assists. Meanwhile, Clint Capela is having a remarkable season averaging a career-high 2.3 blocks and 14.5 rebounds per game while scoring 13.7 points a night at an efficient 55% shooting.

Up Next: The Lakers come to our house on Monday and tip-off is set for 7:30 pm!



— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 30, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks have succumbed to a few injuries, though; their starting forward D'Andre Hunter and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic are sidelined for an extended period of time. However, that hasn't deterred the Atlanta Hawks from winning games; they won their last outing against the Washington Wizards by 16 points.

Key Player - Trae Young

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks

As usual, Trae Young may have to do the bulk of his team's scoring in this game as well.

He will have his task cut out against the LA Lakers' incredible defense. However, Nevertheless, Trae Young has been on fire of late; he is averaging 34.7 points and 8.7 assists a game in his last six outings.

He is also making almost four threes a game, doing so on a remarkable 52% shooting from downtown in his last six games.

.@TheTraeYoung put up 4️⃣ 1️⃣ points last night AND became the fastest player in @NBA history to reach 400 3's.



— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 30, 2021

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Danilo Gallinari, F John Collins, C Clint Capella.

LA Lakers Preview

LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons

The reigning champions LA Lakers are flying high, but they've had a few losses. The LA Lakers are, nonetheless, likely to cruise into the postseason, where LeBron James and company could show off their championship mettle in the playoffs.

Gotta love a rivalry dub. #LakersWin @AntDavis23: 27 pts, 14 reb@KingJames: 21 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast@MONSTATREZZ: 16 pts, 3 blk, 2 stl
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2021

The LA Lakers are having a high level of production at both ends of the floor; they are second in defensive and fourth in offensive rankings, respectively.

However, their shooting is a serious concern if they want to beat some heavy three-point shooting teams; the LA Lakers are ranked 26th in the league in three-pointers made.

Key Player - LeBron James

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics

LeBron James is impressing even in his 18th year in the league. He is an early MVP candidate and is averaging a remarkable 25 7 and seven while playing the fewest minutes he has ever played.

After a grueling postseason and a shortened off-season, James was expected to feature less this season. But the 36-year old has played every game this season and has continued to put up incredible numbers.

With this victory, @KingJames passes Lakers great Derek Fisher for 8th on the NBA's all-time wins list.
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2021

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - LeBron James, F - Anthony Davis, C - Marc Gasol.

Lakers vs Hawks Match Prediction

The LA Lakers are expected to dominate in this game, as the Atlanta Hawks offense might not stand a chance against a strong defensive team like the defending champions. Moreover, Trae Young has been on a hot run lately and is expected to drop a big number.

Meanwhile. the Atlanta Hawks roster is injured as well, which further puts them at a significant disadvantage against a healthy LA Lakers team.

Where to watch Lakers vs Hawks?

The LA Lakers-Atlanta Hawks game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast and Spectrum SportsNet in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.