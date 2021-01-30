LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: 3 key matchups that will determine the game | NBA Season 2020-21

The latest battle in the LA Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry continues at TD Garden on Saturday. The game will feature a bevy of stars from both teams, making this a true marquee matchup for the NBA’s national TV coverage.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing tonight, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated regular-season games of the 2020-21 campaign.

The LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics have a storied history of playing against each other in the postseason, making every regular-season battle feel like a preview of things to come.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: 3 key matchups to look out for

After the LA Lakers lost their last two games, the team’s offensive execution and defensive rotations have surely become a point of conversation between the coaches and players.

When they meet the Boston Celtics on Saturday, their defense will once again be tested. The Celtics are currently in the top 10 in offensive rating (No. 8), just a few percentage points behind the Lakers, who have dropped to seventh place after their poor displays in the last few games.

The Boston Celtics have two players who are coming off the injury list in Kemba Walker (five games so far this season) and Jayson Tatum (missed five games before playing the last two). If the Celtics are to win this game, they will need these two to be at their best.

Check out our 3 key matchups in the LA Lakers-Boston Celtics game:

#1 LeBron James vs. Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown has been guarding LeBron James since his rookie year. The Boston Celtics swingman has grown a lot as a player since then and is turning in the best season of his career so far, with 27.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

King James will have to use almost everything he remembers about Brown’s game to his advantage because the 24-year old has become a legitimate All-Star candidate in his fifth year in the league.

Brad Stevens on LeBron: "He's as special as special gets. He'd be a multiple-time more MVP winner if people didn't get bored and look for other things to discuss." pic.twitter.com/ZxG5xaWdwF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2021

However, LeBron James isn’t one to get caught up in a one-on-one battle. Though Brown likely has this game circled on his calendar, the LA Lakers forward probably considers this as just another matchup.

Even so, James will be extra motivated to make sure that the LA Lakers win the battle against one of their greatest rivals. At 36 years old, the future Hall of Famer is still putting up MVP-worthy stats (25.5 points/7.8 rebounds/7.5 assists) in his 18th season.

#2 Anthony Davis vs. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is one of the best NBA Draft picks in the last four years and continues to prove that he deserved to be the first pick of his class (he was No. 3 overall).

With season averages of 25.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, the fourth-year forward out of Duke University is gunning for his second straight All-Star appearance.

The Boston Celtics forward’s ability to play inside and out makes him a difficult matchup for anyone guarding him, including the LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis.

The 7-time All-Star’s numbers are down this season (21.9 points/8.8 rebounds/3.5 assists/1.9 blocks/1.3 steals). However, a part of the reason is the LA Lakers’ balance due to the additions of Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder in the offseason.

1-on-1 with Anthony Davis: AD is going to be in a Super Bowl ad with Serena Williams, Peyton Manning & Jimmy Butler - and that's just his plans for next weekend. Great conversation about happiness, the cost of trying to repeat, and the team he thinks is most in the Lakers' way: pic.twitter.com/zqcnILdJtd — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 29, 2021

The 6-foot-10 forward’s defense is arguably his best asset, and this was made visibly clear in the LA Lakers’ 107-92 loss to the Detroit Pistons, which he sat out because of a quad injury. He’s listed as day-to-day, but expect coach Frank Vogel to insert him into the lineup.

#3 Dennis Shroder vs Kemba Walker

The Boston Celtics were thrilled by the return of Kemba Walker to the lineup after he recovered from an offseason surgery.

The 10-year veteran and 4-time All-Star is on a minutes restriction, but he has been as good as ever, with solid averages of 16.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in only 24.2 minutes of playing time this season.

Kemba Walker said he doesn’t want Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown to adjust now that they’re all back on the court together. Walker said he’ll be the one to make the adjustments. He wants Tatum and Brown to stay super aggressive.



“I’ll figure it out.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers’ Dennis Schroder is only producing 13.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.0 steals an outing in 30.6 minutes of action per game. The 8-year guard’s last five games have seen him deliver less than optimal production.

For the LA Lakers to once again win on the road after consecutive losses, Schroder has to play smart basketball, especially against a wily veteran like Walker.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Prediction

If there is anything that the last game has shown the LA Lakers, it’s the importance of Anthony Davis. While Davis is struggling with his offense this season, it is his defense that makes this team elite. If he is on the floor tonight as anticipated, the LA Lakers will be formidable once again.

However, they have to consider how the Boston Celtics are now at full strength, with Kemba Walker slowly getting back in rhythm. His leadership will help determine how far this team will go this season and in this game.

The LA Lakers are slight favorites to win against the Boston Celtics in this game. However, the visitors have been on the road in the past two weeks, and fatigue will play a huge factor in tonight’s contest.

