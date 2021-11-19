LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their road trip and this time they head to TD Garden for a game against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Neither team has made an impressive start to the new season and will give their best to come out with a win from this game.

The LA Lakers started their road trip after a disappointing loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points on the night, which helped the defending champions get to a 109-102 win on the night. The Purple and Gold have now lost two games on the trot. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a splendid performance against the Celtics on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Celtics themselves come into the encounter after having lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum scored 34 points on the night, but his efforts were not enough to prevent an eighth loss of the season for the Celtics. The team has shown some signs of improvement on the defensive end. They will be counting on that and give a strong fight to the Lakers at home.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers in the past few games

The Los Angeles Lakers' long list of injury problems continues into this game as well. Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves remain out for the Purple and Gold. After weeks of being ruled out of action, LeBron James' status has finally been updated to questionable for this encounter.

Anthony Davis has been listed as probable for this game due to a right thigh contusion. Jay Huff and Chaundee Brown Jr. will be out of the game due to G-League commitments

Player Name Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Right Ankle Injury Austin Reaves Out Left Hamstring Strain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Anthony Davis Probable Right Thigh Contusion LeBron James Questionable Abdominal Strain Jay Huff Out Two Way [ G- League Chaundee Brown Jr. Out Two Way [G- League]

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) is officially questionable for Friday’s game at Boston, while Anthony Davis is probable (right thigh contusion). LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) is officially questionable for Friday’s game at Boston, while Anthony Davis is probable (right thigh contusion).

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics have reported their starters, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III, as questionable for this encounter. Bruno Fernandes, Sam Hauser and Brodic Thomas are the two-way players who will be out with G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Jaylen Brown Questionable Right Hamstring Strain Robert Williams III Questionable Left Knee Injury Sam Hauser Out Two Way [G- League] Brdoic Thomas Out Two Way [G - League] Bruno Fernandes Out Two Way [G - League]

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley will keep their positions on the backcourt. With injuries to several others, Carmelo Anthony is expected to continue on the frontcourt alongside Talen Horton-Tucker. Although Anthony Davis has been listed as probable, he is most likely to start the game and will play as the center for the Purple and Gold.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Talen cooking for the third straight game 👨‍🍳 Talen cooking for the third straight game 👨‍🍳 https://t.co/bFJbZIClB9

Boston Celtics

With Jaylen Brown listed as questionable, the Celtics will most likely start Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder on the backcourt. Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams will share the frontcourt while Al Horford plays center for the Celtics.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Los Angeles Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook, Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley, Small Forward - Talen Horton - Tucker, Power Forward - Carmelo Anthony, Center - Anthony Davis

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder, Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart, Small Forward - Jayson Tatum, Power Forward - Grant Williams, Center - Al Horford

Edited by Diptanil Roy