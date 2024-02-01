LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for February 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will take their second and final crack at the Boston Celtics this season on Thursday. LA lost 126-115 in the first encounter at Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day. They will try to even the season series at TD Garden where the Celtics are 22-2, the best home record in the NBA.

After losing back-to-back home games to the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers, Boston has bounced back with two straight wins. The Celtics won two closely-fought games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday and the Indiana Pacers less than 24 hours after. Boston will be raring to beat their historic rivals and win the season series in the rematch.

LeBron James told his teammates to “just do your job” after losing 138-122 to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. First on that list will be to rebound and play with more energy and effort. They will have to do that or risk another loss to their rivals.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics injury reports for February 1, 2024

LA Lakers injury report for Feb. 1

Cam Reddish (right sprained ankle) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) will remain out. LeBron James (left ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles and hip) have been ruled questionable. AD did not play versus the Hawks, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. He could return for the marquee matchup against the Celtics.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Bilateral Achilles; Tendinopathy & Left Hip Spasm LeBron James Questionable Left Ankle; Peroneal Tendinopathy Cam Reddish Out Right ankle sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery

Boston Celtics injury report for Feb. 1

Only Luke Kornet, who has been dealing with a hamstring strain, is on the Boston Celtics’ injury report. He has been upgraded to questionable leading into the encounter with LA.

Player Status Injury Luke Kornet Questionable Left hamstring strain

LA Lakers Injury Report: When will Anthony Davis, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish return?

Cam Reddish sprained his right ankle on Jan. 23 versus the LA Clippers. He will miss his sixth straight game when LA visits Boston for Thursday’s headliner. The Lakers announced a day after he acquired the injury that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. They will likely give an update once that happens.

Gabe Vincent had surgery on his left knee late in December last year. The former Miami Heat guard is expected to be out for eight weeks. He will be sidelined until at least the end of February. Like Reddish, the Lakers will likely give an update once Vincent is ready for on-court work.

Anthony Davis was sidelined versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday but is considered day-to-day by the LA Lakers. He could return on Thursday against the Boston Celtics. If not, his next opportunity to play will be on Saturday when the Lakers take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Boston Celtics Injury Report: When will Luke Kornet return?

Luka Kornet was inactive in the Celtics’ previous two games leading into the matchup with the Lakers as he is dealing with a hamstring strain. He has been upgraded to questionable but he is not expected to suit up for the said game.

How to watch the LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics game?

The Celtics will host the Lakers at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets at Vivid Seats are available for as low as $150. The game will be on national TV via TNT. Local networks such as NBC Sports Boston and Spectrum SportsNet will also air the same.

