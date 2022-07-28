LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics and more: Listing the top NBA rivalries of the last 50 years

The rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the most legendary in the history of basketball. Both teams have two of the most passionate fan bases the NBA has ever seen. That type of energy has carried over to the court. Both teams show a strong determination to defeat their opponent, no matter the stakes.

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have cemented themselves as one of the top NBA rivalries of all-time. However, they aren't the only two teams that have shared a dislike for one another. Basketball has given fans a rich history of teams that have cherished the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with their bitter rivals.

Let's take a look at some of the top NBA rivalries over the last 50 years.

Top rivalries in the history of the NBA

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James

Making their way to number five on the NBA rivalries countdown are the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Some might not expect these teams to be mentioned as one of the top rivalries at first glance. However, it's important to look at their recent track record. Both teams went on to face each other four times in the NBA Finals in a span of four years.

Throughout those years, the Warriors and the Cavaliers have featured in some of the most historic NBA Finals appearances that the basketball game has seen. Players such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving had their biggest moments in the spotlight. The Warriors would go on to get the last laugh, as they won three of the four showdowns against the Cavaliers.

#4 Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons combined to create one of the most underappreciated NBA rivalries during the 1980s. Two of the game's elite point guards in Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas went toe-to-toe, giving basketball fans some of the most memorable moments in the history of the NBA Finals.

The two teams would create a rich history of meeting in the NBA Playoffs before eventually having another showdown in 2004. This time, it was the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant going up against a talented defensive Pistons squad. The Pistons would go on to win the championship in five games. They cemented themselves as one of the most impressive defensive teams to win a title.

#3 Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons

Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons forward Dennis Rodman

Throughout the 1980s, the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons had two of the most competitive teams in the Eastern Conference. The battles between the Celtics and the Pistons were two of the most exciting showdowns.

The veteran Boston Celtics team, led by Larry Bird and Kevin McHale, went up against the "Bad Boy" Detroit Pistons team led by Isiah Thomas. There was no shortage of storylines. Detroit was a team on the rise that did everything in their power to eventually rise above the Celtics.

#2 Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons were one of the top NBA Rivalries

One of the most memorable NBA rivarlies in basketball history was the showdowns between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. Detroit continued to be one of the most impressive teams in the league with their combination of toughness and versatility.

The Detroit Pistons were the "alphas" at the time. A young Chicago Bulls team led by Michael Jordan remained determined to overcome the former champions. Showdowns involved Dennis Rodman, Isiah Thomas and Scottie Pippen. The playoff series between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons were some of the most exciting and competitive series in the history of the NBA.

#1 Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers combined to form one of the greatest NBA Rivalries

There's an argument to be made that the rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers is the best in all of sports. Throughout the 80s, the Celtics and Lakers combined to generate some of the most exciting displays of basketball the NBA had ever seen. There was no love lost for these two opponents. It showed as the teams combined to form one of the greatest NBA rivalries of all-time.

The rivalry was born with the likes of superstar players such as Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. They were two of the best players to ever step foot on a basketball court. Bird and Magic combined to install a new level of excitement for basketball fans around the world.

Eventually, the Celtics and Lakers would find themselves meeting again with the likes of Paul Pierce and Kobe Bryant going toe-to-toe on the biggest stage. The two historic franchises have the most NBA championships in the entire league. Needless to say, fans are always hoping for another showdown between the bitter rivals.

