LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024

The LA Lakers head to Boston to take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Thursday. After a strong start to their six-game road trip, LA has dropped two games in a row as they brace for a stern challenge against one of the best teams in the league. The Lakers are 1-2 in their road trip, with losses to the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony Davis' dogged 40-point display wasn't enough for the LA Lakers to get past the Celtics on Christmas Day. His recent exploits and LeBron James' dizzying consistency haven't been enough to propel the Purple and Gold to a healthy position in the Western Conference.

Boston, meanwhile, bounced back from their loss to the LA Clippers with wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers to remain top in the East. They head into the marquee matchup against their arch-rivals with the fewest losses (11) in the league this season.

The Celtics have lost just twice at home. They have had the better of their West coast rivals thrice in as many encounters and also lead them 166-133 in regular seasons matchups.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details

Teams: Lakers (24-25) vs Celtics (37-11)

Date and time: Feb. 1, 2024 | 7:30 pm ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Where to watch: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet | Listen: ESPN Radio98.5 The Sports HubESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Preview

Ahead of the season, the Lakers and the Celtics were considered as prime contenders who would joust to have their 18th banner hanging in their rafters.

Star power, depth and versatility were listed as the reasons for the two teams embarking on a championship run. Halfway into the season, the Celtics are the favorites to win the championship, but the Lakers are yet to get well above the .500 mark, after hovering around it for the last few games.

The vistors ignited hopes of winning the championship — their second in the James-Davis era - after winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament.

Since then, the season has been a nightmare, though. Heading into Thursday, the Lakers will have to be at their defensive best to snap their two-game skid against Boston.

Per the NBA's outlook on the game, LA has allowed their opponents to breach 120 points in their last five games, which is roughly 30 points per quarter, and that's just one part of the job done.

Their shooting — from the field and beyond the arc needs to be pristine — and they will need support while James and Davis need to have big games. That's a lot to ask of the current Lakers team, though. They have misfired throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have been the team to beat this season. They're on a 4-1 run in their last five games and coming off a 124-121 win over the Indiana Pacers. What's made the C's best team in the NBA this season is their defense being textbook and elite.

Their transition plays have decimated opponents, while their offense averages 120.4 per game, thanks to the consistency of their superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They dominate inside the paint and shoot 3s in waves, which LA has struggled to do all season.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted starting lineups

Davis is listed as questionable after missing the last game due to hip spasms, The big (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and hip spasms) and James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) are questionable, as per the injury report. Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Gabe Vincent are out.

Should Davis suit up, LA will almost certainly go with their old, balanced unit. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will share guard duties. LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt will take their slots while Davis returns at the five.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have listed Luke Kornet (left hamstring strain) as questionable. The rest of the unit is available to take the court. Expect coach Joe Mazzulla to deploy a familiar starting unit — Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Spread: Lakers (+11) vs Celtics (-11)

Moneyline: Lakers (+455) vs Celtics (-625)

Total (o/u): 240

Player props: With averages of 26.9 points and 8.4 rebounds, Jayson Tatum is the player to watch out for this contest. He's 27.5 o/u with -115o/-105u. LeBron James (24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists) is second on the list with an o/u of 24.5 (-108 over and -118 under)

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

Their recent form has the Celtics as the favorites. Individual matchups go in favor of the hosts, thanks to Porzingis stretching Boston's offense.

The big could be a problem for the likes of Russell and Reaves who are yet to click in unison in LA's backcourt. Davis will likely lace up, which is one of the positives for the Lakers.

Nevertheless, this is still Celtics' game to lose, so expect them to continue their winning streak against their arch-rivals.

