LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - January 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The two most successful teams in NBA history clash with the LA Lakers taking on the Boston Celtics. Either franchise has championship aspirations for the 2020-21 season but both will enter the tie on the back of a loss.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, January 30th, 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, 7 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

LA Lakers Preview

A long road trip on the East coast has gotten the better of the LA Lakers who have lost two straight games for the first time this season. The Purple and Gold evidently didn't have the legs on the second night of a back-to-back against Detroit whose bigs had a field day. Anthony Davis' absence also played a part.

AD will likely be back for the LA Lakers against Boston Celtics and will take some of the attention off LeBron James down the stretch. Kyle Kuzma found some rhythm going forward and had 22 points in his last outing. Sophomore Talen Horton-Tucker is getting limited minutes but makes crucial plays whenever he's on the floor.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James might be the best player in the NBA but he too has his struggles. King James managed just two points in the second half against Detroit. With averages of 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.5 points this season, the LA Lakers talisman will be looking to bounce back against the Boston Celtics.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics are still figuring things out after playing one-fourth games of the 2020-21 season. The absences of Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum for extended stretches also added to the disarray. Brad Stevens' men haven't showcased the same defensive tenacity from last year but still occupy the fifth seed in the East.

Jayson Tatum after playing with Kemba for the first time this season: "I’ve got great chemistry with Kemba on and off the court. I love playing with him and obviously he’s a great player." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 28, 2021

The Boston Celtics need more production from players outside of Tatum and Jaylen Brown, especially from the bench. Marcus Smart is an inconsistent scorer but has taken on a bigger playmaking role this year. Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson will have to overcome a size disadvantage against the LA Lakers to be effective on the boards.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown took over proceedings in Jayson Tatum's absence but his production hasn't dipped after the latter's return. Brown is averaging 27.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on a career-high 52.2% shooting. He'll be hoping to carry the Boston Celtics across the line against LA Lakers.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Marcus Smart, F Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, C Daniel Theis

Lakers vs Celtics Match Prediction

The full-strength Boston Celtics can topple any side on their day, including the LA Lakers who've struggled a bit recently. But the Purple and Gold will be well-rested and hungry to get back to winning ways. Their depth is simply unmatched right now and that should give them the edge in what is bound to be a close affair.

Where to watch Lakers vs Celtics?

National coverage of the game will be available exclusively on ABC. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

